Man Arrested in Connection with Death of Alice Springs Girl, Kumanjayi Little Baby

Jefferson Lewis, 47, has been arrested by Northern Territory Police following the death of five-year-old Kumanjayi Little Baby. The arrest concludes a large-scale manhunt and brings a tragic end to the search for the missing girl.

The Northern Territory Police Force has confirmed the arrest of Jefferson Lewis , 47, in connection with the death of five-year-old Kumanjayi Little Baby in Alice Springs .

This follows an extensive police manhunt that captivated the nation and deeply impacted the local community. The arrest occurred at a residence within Alice Springs, bringing a somber end to days of searching and uncertainty. Authorities have acknowledged the profound distress caused by this tragic event, extending condolences to the family, first responders, and the wider Australian public who followed the case with concern.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police have stated they are currently unable to release details regarding the cause of death or the estimated time of death. Assistant Commissioner Malley emphasized the need for a thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding Kumanjayi Little Baby’s passing. The young girl was reported missing late Saturday night from a home in the Old Timers/Ilyperenye Aboriginal town camp, located on the outskirts of Alice Springs.

This sparked an immediate and large-scale search effort involving police, local businesses, Aboriginal corporations, and numerous community volunteers. The search covered an area of approximately six square kilometers, demonstrating the collective determination to locate Kumanjayi. The outpouring of support from the community was described as overwhelming by Commissioner Dole, highlighting the strong bonds within Alice Springs and the shared grief felt by many.

Commissioner Dole addressed the media on Thursday afternoon, delivering the heartbreaking news and acknowledging the devastating impact of the girl’s death. He stressed the importance of community support during this incredibly difficult time, urging residents to continue looking out for one another. He also requested that the public allow the police to continue their work without interference, ensuring a comprehensive and impartial investigation.

A makeshift shrine has been established outside Old Timers camp as a place for the community to mourn and pay their respects to Kumanjayi Little Baby. The family has requested that the child be referred to by this name. This case has brought renewed focus to the challenges faced by Indigenous communities and the importance of providing support and resources to vulnerable individuals and families.

The investigation is expected to continue for some time, with police committed to uncovering the truth and bringing those responsible to justice. The community is grappling with immense sadness and shock, and efforts are underway to provide counseling and support services to those affected by this tragedy. The arrest of Jefferson Lewis represents a significant step in the investigation, but the healing process for Alice Springs and the nation will be long and arduous





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alice Springs Northern Territory Kumanjayi Little Baby Jefferson Lewis Murder Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Search for 'affectionate little girl' Sharon widens, NT police believe she is still aliveVolunteers and police investigators have covered difficult terrain in the search for the five-year-old.

Read more »

Premier and ministers keep little Joe’s picture on their desks: The tragedy that changed NSWOn Wednesday, the Minns government officially took control of the Northern Beaches Hospital. It brought to a close one of the state’s most significant public policy failures.

Read more »

The little-known clause that Europe’s security may now depend onArticle 42.7 had languished in obscurity for decades – until Donald Trump began casting doubt on US commitment to Nato

Read more »

Tragic End to Search for Missing Alice Springs Girl as Police Hunt for SuspectThe body of five-year-old Kumanjayi Little Baby has been found, and police are searching for Jefferson Lewis, who is alleged to have abducted and killed her. The community mourns as forensic evidence links Lewis to the crime scene.

Read more »

Body of Missing Alice Springs Girl Found; Manhunt UnderwayThe body of five-year-old Kumanjayi Little Baby, who went missing from Alice Springs on Sunday, has been found. Police are searching for Jefferson Lewis, a recently released prisoner, whom they believe is responsible for her death.

Read more »

Fugitive Arrested in Connection with Alice Springs Girl's DeathJefferson Lewis, 47, has been arrested by Northern Territory Police after a five-day manhunt following the death of five-year-old Kumanjayi Little Baby. The girl's body was found near the Todd River after she went missing from Old Timers Aboriginal Town Camp. Police had warned against assisting Lewis, believing him to be responsible for the child's murder.

Read more »