Man Arrested in Melbourne's CBD After Threat Prompts City Council to Alert Staff

A man has been arrested in Melbourne's CBD after a verbal threat prompted the city council to ask its staff to stay away from the area. The threat, the exact details of which are unknown, prompted the City of Melbourne to text staff to stay away due to ‘the possible threat of an incident occurring on Bourke Street tonight’ after 7pm.

Police have arrested a man in Melbourne ’s CBD after a verbal threat was made that compelled the city council to ask its staff to stay away from the area.

The threat, the exact details of which are unknown, prompted the City of Melbourne to text staff to stay away due to ‘the possible threat of an incident occurring on Bourke Street tonight’ after 7pm. On Thursday evening, police said they had a 31-year-old man of no fixed address and were questioning him over the incident.

Police said the exact circumstances of the incident are still being investigated, but revealed a call was placed to a Sydney TV newsroom advising of an apparent threat in Melbourne’s CBD. The TV newsroom alerted Crimestoppers. Inspector Dale Huntington said the man is alleged to have delivered the threat mid-afternoon.

‘At the moment, we’re just trying to understand what was said, and what was written’, he said. ‘He did have some, some possessions and a bag, so that’s gone back to be further investigated by Critical Incident Response Team. ’ ‘At no stage was the public, whether in the CBD or coming into the CBD, at any time threatened … the CBD was quite safe.

’ Pressed on why the council felt compelled to take an extra step in alerting it staff, Huntington replied: ‘I can’t answer what the council does, but anyone who sends out a safety message – that is fine. We will work with council on how that message went out because it wasn’t a policing message to go out to all.

’ A spokesperson for Melbourne council said they sent the text ‘as a precaution to protect the safety of our staff’. Police significantly increased their presence in the city while looking for the man, who was eventually arrested as the McDonald’s in Swanston Street





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Melbourne Verbal Threat City Council Staff Bourke Street Sydney TV Newsroom Critical Incident Response Team Arrest Police Presence Precaution

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arsenal ends 22-year Premier League drought after Man City drawArsenal's long wait for a Premier League title comes to an end as title challengers Manchester City drop points at Bournemouth.

Read more »

Arsenal secure EPL title after Man City fall shortPep Guardiola’s reign is ending without one last league trophy.

Read more »

Sunrise star slams ‘putrid’ Melbourne after fleeing cityEntertainment reporter Peter Ford has slammed Melbourne as 'putrid' and 'sad' after returning to the Victorian capital months after relocating to the Gold Coast.

Read more »

Former Melbourne Rebels President Warned Against Centralisation Before Debt ReductionPaul Docherty, the former president of the Melbourne Rebels, confirmed under cross-examination that he had warned Rugby Australia against centralising the club under its 2023 revamp of the Super Rugby competition before its balance sheet had been fixed up.

Read more »