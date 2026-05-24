Man attacked by shark at Kennedy Shoal, teen boy injured in Far North Queensland

Emergency services were called to Hull River Heads boat ramp following reports of a man being attacked by a shark at Kennedy Shoal. A teenage boy suffered serious injuries after being bitten on the stomach by a shark in waters off Thursday Island.

Emergency services were called to Hull River Heads boat ramp before midday following reports a man had been attacked by a shark at Kennedy Shoal .

It is the site of the shipwrecked and a popular fishing spot located off the Far North Queensland coast. A teenage boy suffered serious injuries after being bitten on the stomach by a shark in waters off Thursday Island in February last year. A spokesperson for the Department of Primary Industries said the incident had not been reported to the Shark Control Program Hotline





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Shark Attack Kennedy Shoal Far North Queensland Hull River Heads Boat Ramp Department Of Primary Industries Shark Control Program Hotline Thursday Island

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