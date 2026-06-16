Man Avoids Fatal Poisoning After Police Intervene in Mushroom Foraging Mix-up

A 22-year-old man in Western Australia mistakenly collected deadly death cap mushrooms, believing them to be psilocybin mushrooms, before police identified them during a traffic stop. The incident occurred near Manjimup, highlighting the dangers of wild mushroom foraging and the legal risks of illegal collection.

Police in Western Australia intervened when a 22-year-old man mistook highly toxic death cap mushrooms for hallucinogenic psilocybin mushrooms during illegal foraging. The incident occurred near Manjimup , about 300 kilometers south of Perth, during a traffic stop on June 11.

The man had been foraging in the Margaret River region, an area known for mushroom picking in winter due to its cold, damp climate. Sergeant Tyler Winter of Manjimup Police quickly identified the mushrooms as death caps, which are lethal if consumed even in small amounts. The man was reportedly relieved upon learning the truth, appreciating the police's inadvertent assistance. The incident highlights the dangers of misidentifying wild mushrooms, especially death caps, which resemble some edible varieties.

Police also noted concerns about the potential distribution of such a deadly substance, emphasizing that selling or supplying prohibited drugs carries serious legal consequences. The individual is scheduled to appear in Bunbury Magistrates Court on July 16 for the illegal foraging offense. This case serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with foraging without expert knowledge and the legal repercussions of handling controlled substances.

In regions like WA's South West, where mushroom foraging is common, education and caution are paramount to prevent accidental poisonings and illegal activities





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Death Cap Mushrooms Psilocybin Foraging Western Australia Manjimup Poisoning Illegal Foraging Police

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