Man Avoids Immediate Jail for Assault While Awaiting Manslaughter Trial

A 20-year-old man facing manslaughter charges for an alleged one-punch killing receives a suspended sentence for a separate assault, raising concerns about violence in Perth nightlife.

A 20-year-old man, Brodie Jake Dewar, who is awaiting trial for the alleged manslaughter of Labor identity Tim Picton in a one-punch attack outside a Perth nightclub, has avoided immediate imprisonment for a separate assault that occurred two days earlier.

Dewar pleaded guilty to assaulting a 40-year-old man outside the Kalamunda Hotel shortly after midnight on Christmas Day last year. The incident was captured on a Snapchat video found on Dewar's phone, showing the victim unconscious on the ground after being struck in the jaw. CCTV footage corroborated the assault, revealing Dewar striking the victim before he fell and remained unconscious for nearly four-and-a-half minutes, suffering memory loss and minor injuries.

The prosecutor argued that the assault was not minor, emphasizing that Dewar had danced around the unconscious victim, while the defense claimed the victim's memory loss could be attributed to intoxication. Despite the severity of the incident, Magistrate Janie Gibbs sentenced Dewar to six months and one day in prison, suspended for nine months, citing his early guilty plea and lack of prior offenses.

She acknowledged the growing frequency of such offenses in the community but noted that Dewar's actions were grossly disproportionate and posed a significant risk of serious injury. Meanwhile, Dewar remains on strict bail conditions, including regular police breathalyzer checks, as he awaits trial for the manslaughter of Tim Picton, who died weeks after being assaulted outside a Northbridge nightclub





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Manslaughter Trial One-Punch Attack Perth Nightclub Assault Charges Suspended Sentence

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