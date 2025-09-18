Man Avoids Surgery, Loses an Incredible 45kg with 'Life-Saving' Program

An Australian man sheds an astonishing 45 kilograms and transforms his health through Sam Wood's 28 by Sam Wood program, avoiding weight-loss surgery and sparking a life-changing journey.

If your diet has hit a wall and workouts aren't giving you the lasting results you're after, it might be time to bring in some expert help. With spring in full swing and summer just around the corner, many of us feel the push to reset and refocus, but that doesn't have to mean extreme gym sessions or living on plain chicken and broccoli. More and more professionals are promoting realistic, sustainable approaches that work with your lifestyle — not against it.

One Aussie man managed to avoid weight-loss surgery and shed a whopping 45kg, all by following one simple program that ‘saved his life’. The program in question? 28 by Sam Wood. Inspired by his partner Jodi's results, Ben signed up for the eight-week challenge, committing to no takeaway food or late-night snacks, just home-cooked meals and daily workouts. At 168kg, Ben was confronted with a diagnosis of morbid obesity, and even his GP believed lap band surgery was the only way forward. Determined to prove him wrong, Ben tucked away the referral letter and decided to sign up for Sam Wood's eight-week challenge, just like his partner Jodi did. “I got myself here, and I’ll get myself out,” he told himself. Ben’s progress has been nothing short of impressive. He’s dropped 45kg so far, now hovering around 120 to 123kg. His next goal? To reach a personal milestone of 115kg — which would mean a total loss of 50kg. Ben’s dramatic weight-loss also had life-changing effects to his overall health. His blood pressure returned to normal, allowing him to stop taking high-dose medication, with the possibility that he may not need to rely on his CPAP machine. Even his GP was “stunned” at his transformation. “28 by Sam Wood didn’t just help me lose the kilos,” Ben tells Best Picks. “It gave me my health back, my confidence, and a future I’m excited about. It saved my life.” Ben isn’t the only one in his household who credits their incredible transformation to the 28 by Sam Wood program. His partner Jodie also shed an impressive 30kg since joining, even winning the previous eight-week challenge. The highly-rated program focuses on simple yet tasty meals, short workouts and daily walks, all with the help of one easy-to-use app to track and maintain your progress. Whether you’re kickstarting your health journey or ready to reignite your fitness journey in time for summer, Sam Wood’s eight-week challenge begins September 22. Best yet — you could be in the running for the ‘most inspiring transformation’ and win $5,000. To sign up, head to the website here





7NewsSydney / 🏆 16. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Weight Loss Transformation Health Journey Fitness Program Sam Wood

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Triggered: How one key change has turned Sam Konstas’ batting around in Ashes fightSam Konstas made one key change to his game after a grim West Indies tour. The runs are flowing again with the Ashes looming.

Read more »

Triggered: How one key change has turned Sam Konstas’ batting around in Ashes fightSam Konstas made one key change to his game after a grim West Indies tour. The runs are flowing again with the Ashes looming.

Read more »

Sam Mitchell delivers Jack Ginnivan and Jack Gunston health updates ahead of Hawks-Cats blockbuster7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

Hawks AFL coach Sam Mitchell reacts to speculation over Zach Merrett meetingAs his young Hawks squad prepare for their preliminary final against the Cats, Sam Mitchell opens up about the club's pursuit of Bombers captain Zach Merrett.

Read more »

Darwin driver who killed Aboriginal man avoids jail despite shocking post-crash messagesThe Northern Territory's Director of Public Prosecutions is considering whether to appeal the decision, which has sparked community concern.

Read more »

Sunrise star Sam Mac reveals that he and his family are moving from Sydney to Melbourne7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »