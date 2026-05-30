Man Beaten After Asking Partiers to Lower Music in Dee Why Park

A 47-year-old Sydney man was hospitalized after being attacked by a group of partygoers in a Dee Why park when he asked them to reduce the noise. The assault has sparked community concern and a police investigation.

A Sydney man has been severely beaten and abandoned in a park near his residence after requesting a group of partygoers to lower their music volume.

The 47-year-old victim is currently in stable condition at the hospital following his discovery by neighbors, yet the event has deeply unsettled the local community, with many fearing that the situation could deteriorate further. The incident occurred late last night when the man, who lives in a unit adjacent to James Meehan Reserve in Dee Why on the Northern Beaches, called out to a gathering in the park, asking them to turn the music down.

According to reports, he subsequently descended to reiterate his request but was surrounded and violently assaulted by the group. He sustained significant facial injuries and allegedly lay injured for approximately an hour before being found. Police Inspector Vanessa Robinson stated that investigations are ongoing to determine the exact duration of his ordeal. Local councillor Vincent De Luca emphasized the urgency of the police investigation, stating that the community expects swift arrests and justice.

While some residents expressed fear about safety in public spaces, Inspector Robinson assured that it remains safe to visit parks, although incidents involving groups targeting individuals have been noted as not uncommon in the Northern Beaches region





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Dee Why Northern Beaches Assault Park Party Noise Complaint NSW Police Community Safety

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