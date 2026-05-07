Man Charged After Alleged Hours-Long Assault on Woman and Child in Rural Queensland

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with multiple offences, including torture and assault, after allegedly attacking a woman and a 12-year-old boy in a prolonged incident in Tara, Queensland. The suspect fled the scene but was later apprehended in nearby bushland.

A woman and child have allegedly been subjected to a prolonged and horrifying assault by a man in a rural town in Queensland ’s southwest. According to police, the man is accused of repeatedly assaulting a woman with a knife and threatening her over several hours at a property in Tara on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Andrew Trenerry revealed that the man then allegedly forced the woman into his car against her will, while also threatening other residents. The situation escalated further when the man is said to have assaulted a 12-year-old boy. Authorities were alerted and arrived at the scene, located approximately a two-hour drive west of Toowoomba, around midday.

However, the suspect fled in a vehicle before being apprehended at around 3am on Thursday in bushland near Goranba. The 26-year-old man from Goranba now faces a series of serious charges, including one count each of threatening violence and torture. Additional charges include two counts of common assault against a child, assault occasioning bodily harm, four counts of assault occasioning bodily harm (domestic violence offence), and four counts of common assault.

He is scheduled to appear in Dalby Magistrates Court on Thursday. Detective Inspector Trenerry described the incident as a horrific case of domestic violence, emphasizing the severe trauma inflicted on the victims. Both the woman and the boy are receiving ongoing medical and psychological support following the ordeal





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