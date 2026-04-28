Man Charged After Alleged Road Rage Incident Leaves Teen E-Bike Rider Seriously Injured

A 38-year-old man has been charged after allegedly striking a 15-year-old e-bike rider in a road rage incident in Sydney’s Northern Beaches. The teen suffered serious leg injuries and was hospitalized, while the driver fled the scene before being arrested. The case underscores concerns about aggressive driving and road safety.

A 38-year-old man is set to appear in court after allegedly striking a 15-year-old e-bike rider and fleeing the scene in what police describe as a road rage incident.

The incident unfolded in North Curl Curl, a suburb on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, around 4:30 PM on Monday. Emergency services rushed to the scene following reports of a collision involving a Volkswagen SUV and the teenage cyclist. The confrontation began when the driver of the SUV allegedly made an offensive hand gesture toward a group of teenage e-bike riders. The driver, later identified as a 38-year-old man, then drove off, prompting one of the teens—a 15-year-old boy—to chase after him.

A verbal altercation ensued, during which the driver allegedly threw a water bottle at the teen. The boy retaliated by throwing the same bottle back at the vehicle, though it did not hit the car. The teenager continued pursuing the SUV, eventually blocking its path at the intersection of Abbott and Pitt Roads. According to police, the driver then deliberately struck the boy with his vehicle, causing the teen to be thrown from his e-bike.

Despite the presence of two off-duty officers who attempted to stop him, the man allegedly fled the scene. Paramedics arrived and treated the 15-year-old for serious leg injuries before transporting him to Randwick Children’s Hospital, where he remains in serious but stable condition. Authorities established a crime scene and launched an investigation, leading to the arrest of the 38-year-old at Dee Why Police Station around 5:30 PM.

He was charged with driving furiously to cause bodily harm, negligent driving, and driving without a valid license. The man was granted conditional bail and is scheduled to appear in Manly Local Court on Wednesday. The incident has sparked concerns about road safety and the escalation of aggressive behavior among drivers. Local residents and law enforcement officials are urging motorists to remain calm and avoid confrontations on the road.

The case highlights the potential dangers of road rage and the importance of responsible driving, especially in areas with high pedestrian and cyclist activity





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Road Rage E-Bike Accident Sydney Northern Beaches Court Case

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