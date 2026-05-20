Man Charged in Camera Equipment Theft and Pawning from Bondi Beach Terror Attack Victim Peter Meagher

A 35-year-old man has been charged with stealing camera equipment from Peter Meagher, a pensioner and former police officer, in the aftermath of the Bondi Beach shooting. He is also alleged to have pwned the equipment days later. At the scene, police seized other items, including a camera, handcuffs, and electronic devices. The man has been charged with several offenses, including larceny and disposing of stolen property.

A man has been charged with stealing camera equipment from Bondi Beach terror attack victim Peter Meagher in the aftermath of the attack before allegedly pawning it days later.

Police seized a camera, handcuffs, electronic devices, a white crystal powder, and further electronics in the car. The 35-year-old man was charged with several offenses, including larceny, disposing of stolen property, furnishing false information to a licensee, possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit, and possessing and supplying drugs





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Theft Pawning Bondi Beach Shooting Attack Peter Meagher Camera Equipment Sydney Police Chanukah By The Sea Hannukah Event Larceny Between $2000 And $5000 Disposing Of Stolen Property Furnishing False Information To A Licensee Possessing Or Using A Prohibited Weapon Withou Possessing And Supplying Drugs

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