Man Charged Over Alleged $1 Million Diesel Theft in Queensland

A 48-year-old man from Greenbank, Queensland, has been charged with stealing over $1 million worth of diesel fuel from unmanned depots across southeast Queensland. Police allege the man used stolen fuel cards between December 2024 and December 2025. The man was charged on March 24th with several offenses, including receiving tainted property and fraud. He remains in custody, with his next court appearance set for May 15th. The alleged theft comes amid global fuel supply disruptions.

Queensland Police have charged a 48-year-old Greenbank man in connection with the alleged theft of over $1 million worth of diesel fuel from unmanned depots across southeast Queensland . The man is accused of using stolen fuel cards to pilfer the diesel, targeting depots in Parkinson, Bundamba, and Karawatha between December 2024 and December 2025.

This alleged crime occurred during a period of global fuel supply concerns, with the ongoing conflict in the Strait of Hormuz impacting the international movement of fuel. The accused was apprehended on March 24th of this year and subsequently charged with a series of offenses. The investigation followed a search warrant executed at his Greenbank property, where officers purportedly discovered evidence of the stolen diesel, in addition to other allegedly stolen items and a homemade taser device. The man's arrest and subsequent charges come at a time of heightened scrutiny over fuel supply chains. The repercussions of the conflict in the Middle East have been felt globally, with supply disruptions leading to increased fuel prices and shortages in certain areas. At least 32 petrol stations in Queensland alone experienced complete diesel outages as of Thursday. The case highlights the vulnerability of unmanned fuel depots and the potential for large-scale fuel theft. The alleged theft has triggered an investigation focused on ensuring the security of these facilities and preventing further incidents. \ The Queensland Police's investigation included a comprehensive search of the suspect's residence, leading to the discovery of evidence linking him to the alleged diesel theft. The search warrant was a critical step in gathering evidence to support the charges against the man. The police also uncovered other items that were suspected of being obtained illegally, further broadening the scope of the investigation. The charges against the man include a number of offenses, such as receiving tainted property and fraud, highlighting the seriousness of the alleged crimes. The police have emphasized the importance of prosecuting such cases to deter similar activities and maintain public order. The investigation is still ongoing, and further charges or arrests could be pending. The police are continuing to examine evidence and gather additional information to build a strong case against the accused. The potential for these crimes to disrupt essential services is substantial. The recent incident has brought to the forefront the need for increased vigilance and security measures within the fuel industry. The case serves as a warning and as a demonstration of the dedication of law enforcement to the investigation and prosecution of individuals who engage in such activities.\ The 48-year-old man faces a range of serious charges, including two counts of receiving tainted property and one count each of fraud exceeding $100,000, entering premises, and committing an indictable offense. Queensland Police Acting Detective Inspector Justin Anderson emphasized the severity of the offense, stating that any instance of fuel theft, whether small or large-scale, is a crime that will be prosecuted in court. The man's initial court appearance took place at Richlands Magistrates Court on March 25th. He remains in custody pending his next court appearance, which is scheduled for May 15th. The legal proceedings will determine the man’s fate. The case is a reminder of the need for robust security measures within the fuel industry. The investigation has drawn attention to the vulnerability of unmanned fuel depots. The police's swift action in apprehending the suspect and pursuing legal action underscores their commitment to combating fuel theft. The ongoing court proceedings will determine the ultimate resolution of the case. The case has also raised public awareness of the issue of fuel theft. The incident serves as a call for increased vigilance and collaboration between law enforcement agencies and fuel suppliers. The potential for such crimes to have a significant impact on local communities and the economy is being assessed. The outcome of the case will be closely monitored by all stakeholders involved, including law enforcement, fuel industry representatives, and the public





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Fuel Theft Queensland Diesel Fraud Police Greenbank Stolen Property Court

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