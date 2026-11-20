A 35-year-old man has been charged with terrorism offences following raids across Sydney's south-west, with two other men arrested and expected to face charges.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with terrorism offences after sweeping raids across Sydney's south-west this morning. He was arrested at an Ingleburn home about 5am and charged with making a document connected with terrorism and using a carriage service to possess violent extremism material.

Police will allege the material related to religiously motivated extremism, including the Islamic State group. He has been refused bail to appear at Campbelltown Local Court today. A second man, 34, was arrested at a home in Campbelltown in connection with the raids. He is expected to be charged with hindering a police investigation, NSW Police said in a statement.

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Third Man Arrested For Firearms Offences

A third man, 33, was arrested at Wolli Creek where he is expected to be charged with firearms offences. The arrests followed raids on six properties as part of a large-scale operation into alleged plans to carry out a terror attack. Police swooped on a number of homes across Sydney over fears of an alleged plot.

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There is no suggestion that it was anything more than in its planning stage, but 7NEWS understands fresh intelligence had led to police committing to the raids. A large number of officers were seen at a house in Campbelltown, including heavily armed members of the Raptor anti-gang squad. An explosives-detection dog, forensics teams and the Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit officers were also at the scene. It was understood a number of other properties were also being searched.

Court Dates Set For Suspects

The 35-year-old man is expected to appear before Campbelltown Local Court on Friday. It will be alleged the materials related to religiously motivated violent extremism, including ISIS. The former is expected to be charged with firearm offences, while the latter is expected to be charged with hindering a police investigation. NSW Police said in a statement that the 34-year-old man arrested at Campbelltown is expected to be charged with hindering a police investigation.

The 33-year-old man arrested at Wolli Creek is expected to be charged with firearms offences. The investigation is ongoing. The raids were conducted as part of a large-scale operation into alleged plans to carry out a terror attack. Police have swooped on a number of homes across Sydney over fears of an alleged plot to carry out a terror attack.

There is no suggestion that it was anything more than in its planning stage, but 7NEWS understands fresh intelligence had led to police committing to the raids. A second man, 34, was arrested at a home in Campbelltown in connection with the raids and is expected to be charged with hindering a police investigation, NSW Police said in a statement. A third man, 33, was arrested at Wolli Creek where he is expected to be charged with firearms offences.

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Heavily Armed Squad And Bomb Unit Respond

It comes after a large number of officers were seen at a house in Campbelltown, including heavily armed members of the Raptor anti-gang squad. An explosives-detection dog, forensics teams and the Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit officers were also at the scene. It was understood a number of other properties were also being searched.