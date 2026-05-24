Man charged with attempted murder and arson after violent domestic dispute

A 50-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempt to murder and one count of arson following a violent home brawl in South East Queensland. Two people were stabbed, including a woman who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and a fire was set at the property. The man has been arrested and charged in relation to the incident.

A man has been charged with attempted murder and arson after allegedly stabbing two people at a South East Queensland home before setting it on fire.

Police were called to a Raceview home about 4.30pm on Sunday to reports of an altercation between people known to each other at the address. A 50-year-old man allegedly stabbed a woman and another person during the incident, before starting a fire at the property. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mater Hospital in a stable condition. Two people have been stabbed as a home went up in flames in South East Queensland.

The man was arrested at the scene. He has since been charged with two counts of attempt to murder (domestic violence) and one count of arson (domestic violence). Queensland Police said on Sunday evening there was no ongoing threat to the community





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Attempted Murder Arson Domestic Violence Queensland House Fire Stabbing Violent Dispute

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