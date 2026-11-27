A 59-year-old man faces serious charges after a ute killed a 13-year-old pedestrian on Greengate Road in south-west Sydney. Police seek dashcam footage.

A 59-year-old man has been formally charged with dangerous driving occasioning death after a 13-year-old boy was struck and killed by a utility vehicle on a suburban road in south-west Sydney. The fatal collision occurred on Friday afternoon, prompting a significant police response and leading to the driver being taken into custody immediately following the incident.

Charges And Custody Details

The driver of the ute, who remained uninjured at the scene, was initially transported to a local hospital to undergo mandatory medical testing. Following this examination, authorities moved the suspect to Campbelltown Police Station where he was formally charged with both dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death. These serious charges reflect the severity of the incident and the potential negligence involved in the loss of the teenager's life.

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After appearing before the court system, the 59-year-old man was refused bail and has spent the night in custody. He is scheduled to appear before a bail court on Saturday, where his detention status will be further reviewed. This legal proceeding marks the initial stage of the judicial process following the tragic event that has shaken the local community.

Investigation Into Accident Circumstances

Police have established a crime scene at the location of the crash as the Crash Investigation Unit continues its detailed inquiries into the specific circumstances surrounding the incident. Investigators are working to reconstruct the moments leading up to the collision to determine exactly how the accident unfolded. The focus remains on establishing the precise actions of both the driver and the young pedestrian.

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Authorities are currently trying to establish whether the 13-year-old victim, whom they believe was a pedestrian, was actively crossing Greengate Road at the time of the collision or if he was walking beside the street. This distinction is critical for the police investigation, as it helps determine the behavior of the victim and the visibility conditions for the driver. The Crash Investigation Unit is meticulously analyzing the scene to resolve these key questions.

The investigation involves careful examination of the road layout and traffic patterns at Greengate Road. Police aim to clarify the timeline of events to ensure all factual aspects of the accident are understood before any further legal actions are taken. The ongoing inquiry underscores the complexity of reconstructing such tragic road incidents accurately.

Public Appeal For Evidence And Footage

Police are urgently urging drivers who may have dashcam footage of the area around the time of the collision to come forward. Such visual evidence could be pivotal in helping investigators understand the speed of the vehicle, its path, and the visibility of the pedestrian prior to the impact. Anyone possessing relevant video recordings is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.

Additionally, the police are seeking information from any members of the public who might have witnessed the incident or have details that could assist the inquiry. The community is encouraged to share any useful information that could contribute to a complete understanding of the event. The contact number 1800 333 000 remains open for tips, and authorities emphasize the importance of public cooperation in solving such cases.

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This appeal highlights the reliance on community assistance in modern policing, particularly in cases where physical evidence or witness accounts are scarce. The involvement of Crime Stoppers allows for anonymous tips, ensuring that potential witnesses can share information without fear of retribution. The investigation continues to gather all available data to support the legal proceedings against the charged driver.