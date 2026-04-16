Man Charged with Domestic Violence Murder After Woman Found Dead in Mareeba

A 34-year-old man faces serious charges including murder and misconduct of a corpse following the discovery of a 54-year-old woman's body on a verandah in Mareeba, Queensland. Police allege a domestic altercation led to fatal injuries, with evidence suggesting an attempt to conceal the death. The victim's son alerted authorities to the incident.

Authorities in Queensland 's Far North have laid charges against a 34-year-old man in connection with the death of a 54-year-old woman. The woman was discovered deceased on a verandah at a property on Downs Street in Mareeba , a town situated approximately one hour west of Cairns. Police were alerted to the scene early Wednesday morning, around 7:15 AM, after receiving a call from the deceased woman's son.

Detective Inspector Kevin Goan detailed the initial findings, stating that police will allege a domestic altercation occurred at the residence the previous evening. According to Goan, the woman sustained injuries during this altercation that ultimately proved fatal. The grim discovery revealed the woman on the verandah, exhibiting significant injuries to her upper body and head. Furthermore, investigators will allege that an attempt was made to conceal the circumstances surrounding the woman's death, though specific details of this aspect remain undisclosed at this early stage of the investigation. A crime scene was immediately established, and the 34-year-old man, who was known to the deceased, was taken into custody at the location. The relationship between the man and the woman has been broadly described as intrafamilial, indicating they were related by family ties. He has since been formally charged with one count of murder as a domestic violence offence. In addition to the murder charge, he also faces charges of misconduct of a corpse and contravening a domestic violence order. Detective Inspector Goan emphasized to the community that the 34-year-old male is currently the sole person of interest in this investigation, assuring residents that no other individuals are being sought in connection with the death. Police have indicated that no other individuals were present at the property at the time of the incident and are now appealing to the public for any information that could assist their ongoing inquiries. They are specifically urging anyone who was in the vicinity of Downs Street around the time of the incident to come forward if they possess any relevant information or any visual recordings that might be of assistance to the investigation. Support services are being made available to the woman's family during this profoundly difficult period, as acknowledged by police. The accused was refused police bail and is scheduled to appear before Mareeba Magistrates Court on April 17th. The incident highlights the persistent issue of domestic violence and its tragic consequences within communities. The close-knit nature of Mareeba means such events can have a significant impact on residents, prompting the police appeal for community cooperation to ensure a thorough and just resolution. The investigation is ongoing, with police working diligently to piece together the full sequence of events that led to this fatality. The charges laid reflect the seriousness of the alleged actions and the commitment of law enforcement to address domestic violence-related crimes





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Domestic Violence Murder Queensland Mareeba Homicide Investigation

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