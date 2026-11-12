Man dies, toddler critical after being pulled from water at Fishermans Reach

A 28-year-old man died and his two-year-old son is in serious but stable condition after they were pulled unconscious from the water at Fishermans Reach on the NSW Mid North Coast. Police say the death is not suspicious.

A man has died and his toddler son is in a serious but stable condition after they were pulled unconscious from the water at Fishermans Reach on the NSW Mid North Coast.

Police say the death is not suspicious. Emergency services were called to Fishermans Reach, north of South West Rocks, about 10:15am today after receiving reports of a man and boy struggling in the water. Chief Inspector Mick Aldridge said the 28-year-old man and his two-year-old son were unconscious when rescued by members of the public, who then performed CPR. NSW Ambulance paramedics treated both, but the man could not be revived and died at the scene.

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Toddler Flown to Hospital After Rescue

The boy was flown to Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital and is now in a serious but stable condition. Chief Inspector Aldridge said the investigation would examine whether the pair were wearing life jackets. My understanding was the gentleman was on a tinny with his two-year-old son, he said. The current part of the investigation will be to establish if the two-year-old boy and the man were wearing life jackets, Chief Inspector Aldridge said.

We have been provided information that they were seen with life jackets early this morning; we are unsure at the time of the incident, he said. Obviously it is a small community, so it is tragic, Chief Inspector Aldridge said. Local man Glenn Bishop lives near the site of the incident. He said he saw and heard several emergency vehicles go past this morning, and saw a marine rescue dinghy.

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Local Community Reacts to Tragedy

We are feeling very sad and numb hearing of the death, especially the young toddler ... my partner was in tears when she heard about it, he said. We have a population of only 140 people here, so the news is devastating to the entire community, including Stuarts Point. Everyone knows each other here, so it's going to impact all of us. Mr Bishop said it was not a particularly dangerous stretch of river.

It's quite a protected waterway and a fair way from the river mouth, he said. Conditions on the river were calm this morning, and there were many other boats out on the river as well. The ABC has contacted the Hunter New England Local Health District for an update on the condition of the boy.