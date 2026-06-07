Man Dies During Arrest After Ineffective Taser is Activated in South Australia

A 44-year-old man has died during an arrest after an ineffective taser was activated in Clare, South Australia. The man was armed with a metal pole and was creating a disturbance when police arrived at the scene. The taser was activated but it was ineffective, and the man became unresponsive during the arrest procedure.

Police officers at the scene of the incident in Clare, South Australia , say a man has died during an arrest after an ineffective taser was activated.

SA Police were called to Opie Street just before 12.30pm on Sunday after reports of a 44-year-old man armed with a metal pole creating a disturbance. The man was damaging property with the metal pole and two officers were subsequently threatened by the man. The taser was activated but it was ineffective, police were then involved in arresting the male, and it was during the arrest procedure that the man became unresponsive.

The man was from Ward Belt, East of Gawler, and officers administered first aid until SA Ambulance attended the scene. Major Crime and Ethical and Professional Standards detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police confirmed no officers were harmed during the incident, and the officers involved in the arrest will be assisting police with the investigation. The incident has raised questions about the use of tasers and the protocols in place for their deployment.

The effectiveness of the taser used in the incident has been called into question, and it is unclear whether the taser was functioning properly at the time of the incident. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and it is likely that the use of the taser will be a key area of focus.

The incident has also raised concerns about the safety of police officers and the public, and it is likely that there will be a review of the protocols in place for the use of tasers. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and it is likely that more information will become available in the coming days and weeks





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Man Dies During Arrest Ineffective Taser South Australia Police Investigation

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