Man dies in 10-vehicle crash on Sydney's Canterbury Road

A man has died and others have been trapped in a 10-vehicle crash that brought one of Sydney's busiest roads to a standstill this morning.

A man has died and others have been trapped in a 10-vehicle crash that brought one of Sydney's busiest roads to a standstill this morning.

Emergency crews were first called to Canterbury Road in Lakemba about 11.40am... The driver of the sedan – a man believed to be in his 80s – died at the scene and is yet to be formally identified. A passenger of the sedan – a 78-year-old woman – was freed from the vehicle by Fire and Rescue NSW and was taken to St George Hospital, where she remained tonight in a critical condition.

Nine other drivers and their passengers were freed and assessed by paramedics for minor injuries. The drivers were taken to hospital for mandatory testing. Just carnage, cars everywhere ... people running around, another said. Never miss a story: Download the 9NEWS App here vi





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10-Vehicle Crash Sydney's Canterbury Road Dead Trapped Crashed Busy Emergency Crews Accidents Drivers Fatalities Injuries

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