Man Dies in Custody After Crashing Ute into NSW Police Station

Donny Hobbs, 67, died at Bathurst Correctional Centre days after he drove his ute into Mudgee Police Station, narrowly missing officers and a civilian. He was denied bail and placed in maximum security. An investigation is underway.

Donny Hobbs, a 67-year-old man, has died in custody at Bathurst Correctional Centre, just days after he drove his ute into the Mudgee Police Station in Western New South Wales.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Friday, when Hobbs deliberately drove his vehicle at police officers patrolling near the station. According to police, he narrowly missed a civilian and several officers before crashing into the building. He was subsequently arrested and charged with multiple offences, including dangerous driving, damaging property, and assaulting police. During his court appearance on Friday, Acting Judge Howard Bell refused bail, citing Hobbs as an 'unacceptable risk' to the community.

He was then taken to Bathurst Correctional Facility and placed in the maximum security section as a remand inmate. The tragic news of his death emerged days later, prompting an immediate investigation by Corrective Services NSW and NSW Police. Any death in custody automatically triggers a report to the NSW Coroner and a rigorous public inquiry, as mandated by law.

The circumstances surrounding Hobbs's death are not yet clear, but authorities have confirmed that there is no indication of foul play. The Mudgee Police Station remains temporarily closed for repairs, with a mobile customer service bus operating from the front of the station and services supplemented by a nearby station. The local community has been shaken by the event, as Mudgee is a relatively quiet town where such incidents are rare.

Superintendent Tim Chinn of the Orana Mid-Western Police District expressed his condolences to Hobbs's family and emphasized that the police are cooperating fully with the investigation. This incident has also raised questions about the mental health support available for individuals in custody and the procedures for assessing risks posed by remand inmates. The ABC has reported that Hobbs had no prior history of violent behaviour, and his motivations for the attack remain unknown.

The coronial inquest will delve into the events leading up to his death, including his state of mind and treatment while in detention. The NSW government has reiterated its commitment to transparency in such cases, ensuring that all deaths in custody are thoroughly examined.

Meanwhile, police have urged anyone with information to come forward. The tragic outcome has left many in the community seeking answers and hoping for reforms to prevent similar occurrences. As the investigation continues, the focus remains on understanding how a routine incident escalated into a fatal tragedy. The case has also sparked a broader conversation about the justice system's handling of elderly offenders and those with potential mental health issues.

In the coming weeks, the coroner will release a report detailing the findings, which could lead to policy changes in how remand prisoners are assessed and supervised. The Mudgee community is rallying together, offering support to the affected families and calling for improved safety measures at police stations. The incident has also prompted a review of security protocols at regional police stations to ensure that officers and civilians are better protected from similar attacks.

While the investigation is ongoing, the loss of life serves as a somber reminder of the complexities involved in law enforcement and corrections. The authorities have assured the public that all necessary steps are being taken to uncover the truth and prevent future tragedies. The case has drawn attention from media across the state, highlighting the challenges faced by rural police stations with limited resources.

As the community mourns, there is a collective hope that the inquest will provide closure and lead to meaningful changes in the criminal justice system





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prison Death Police Incident NSW Vehicle Attack Remand

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

California: Bakersfield police respond as man with bomb holds hostages in bankPolice say one hostage has been safely surrendered with the rest ‘in good health’ as people urged to avoid downtown

Read more »

Dramatic daylight arrest of NT man with police shooting front tyre of vehicleNorthern Territory police have carried out a dramatic arrest of a 33-year-old man on a main Darwin road, saying the fugitive was wanted for a breach of parole.

Read more »

Police Fire Shot at Car Tyre as Man Douses Himself in Fuel During Darwin ArrestA dramatic incident unfolded in Darwin as police attempted to arrest a 33-year-old man on the run. Officers fired a shot into his car tyre, after which the man doused himself in fuel. The suspect, Frank Ingram, was wanted for breaching parole conditions linked to a 2023 arrest. The incident included a prior event where an officer was struck by the suspect's car, and a high-speed chase through northern suburbs before the final arrest on Trower Road.

Read more »

Man dies after alleged theft at Brisbane shopping centreA man has died after allegedly stealing two knife blocks from a Brisbane shopping centre before fleeing the scene on foot.

Read more »