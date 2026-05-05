Man Hides After Fatal Head-On Crash North of Brisbane

A 60-year-old woman died after a stolen ute collided with her car on the D’Aguilar Highway. The driver of the ute allegedly fled the scene and hid in a school toilet block for over two hours before being apprehended.

A devastating head-on collision on the D’Aguilar Highway in Woodford , north of Brisbane , resulted in the death of a 60-year-old woman early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 6:10 am when a stolen Isuzu ute collided directly with an orange Toyota Corolla.

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, but unfortunately, the driver of the Corolla, a resident of Caboolture South, was pronounced dead at the location of the impact. The circumstances surrounding the crash are currently under investigation, with police focusing on the actions of the ute’s driver. The 31-year-old man allegedly attempted to evade authorities for over two hours following the collision, leading to a temporary lockdown of a nearby school as officers searched for him.

He was eventually discovered hiding within the toilet facilities of the school and transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. No charges have been formally filed at this time, but investigations are ongoing. Detective Acting Inspector Lisa Elkins confirmed that the Isuzu ute had been reported stolen earlier that morning, around 3:45 am, from a property in Morayfield.

Authorities have determined that the man was known to police and have dismissed the possibility of additional individuals being involved in the vehicle theft. The incident has understandably shaken the local community, and police are appealing to the public for any information that may assist with their investigation. The presence of school staff, including cleaners and teachers, at the school during the search added another layer of complexity to the situation, though thankfully no students were present.

The temporary lockdown was implemented as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of those on school grounds. The investigation is meticulously examining all aspects of the crash, including the reasons behind the driver’s attempt to flee the scene and the events leading up to the vehicle being stolen. The focus remains on providing support to the family of the deceased woman and bringing those responsible to justice.

The tragic nature of the event underscores the importance of road safety and the devastating consequences of reckless driving. Police are particularly interested in obtaining any dashcam footage from vehicles that may have been traveling on the D’Aguilar Highway around the time of the incident, as this could provide valuable insights into the sequence of events. The investigation is expected to continue for some time as authorities gather evidence and piece together a complete understanding of what transpired.

The community is encouraged to come forward with any information, no matter how small it may seem, that could aid in the investigation. The loss of life is a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of responsible behavior on the roads. The police are committed to thoroughly investigating this incident and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable for their actions. The support of the community is vital in achieving this goal.

The incident serves as a somber reminder of the potential dangers on our roads and the importance of vigilance and responsible driving practices





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fatal Crash Stolen Vehicle Police Chase Woodford Brisbane Head-On Collision

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Crinum mine former senior executives to face court over fatal roof collapseTwo former bosses are facing charges over a roof collapse at an underground mine in central Queensland in 2021 that killed a worker and seriously injured another.

Read more »

Hobby horsing and a giant wicker man: photos of the weekendThe Guardian’s picture editors select photographs from around the world

Read more »

Major update after harrowing alleged triple murder as ‘very grisly’ scene discoveredA man has been charged with murder after allegedly attacking his mother, father and younger brother.

Read more »

Man accused of murdering parents and brother denied bail, referred for psychiatric assessmentJacky Amazing Feng, 32, faced court for the first time on Monday, following the alleged murder of three family members and attempted murder of another.

Read more »

‘When you sleep’: Read the chilling note man left woman on flightA man allegedly tried to hand a woman a stomach-churning note after he sexually assaulted her during a Swiss International Air Lines flight from Zurich to Miami on Tuesday.

Read more »

Woman Killed in Head-On Crash Involving Allegedly Stolen Vehicle; Man Arrested at Nearby SchoolA 60-year-old woman died after a head-on collision between an allegedly stolen Isuzu D-Max and a Toyota Corolla in Woodford. The driver of the stolen vehicle fled on foot but was later arrested at a nearby school, which went into lockdown. The D’Aguilar Highway was closed, and police are investigating the incident.

Read more »