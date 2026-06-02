Man Hospitalized After Electrocution at Queensland Agricultural Worksite

A 40-year-old man was hospitalized following an electrocution at an agricultural worksite in Ipswich, Queensland, as authorities investigate alongside Work Safe Queensland. This incident follows a fatal electrocution in another state just a day prior, highlighting ongoing workplace safety concerns. Queensland has the highest number of workplace deaths in Australia, according to recent SafeWork data.

A man in his forties has been hospitalized after suffering an electrocution at an agricultural worksite in Ipswich , Queensland . The incident occurred just before 1:30 pm on Tuesday at the Dickson Ag worksite, an industrial agricultural business located in the suburb of Carole Park.

The man was rushed to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition. Queensland Police, alongside Work Safe Queensland, are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. This event takes place merely one day after a separate fatal electrocution incident in another state, where a 55-year-old worker lost his life. The recurrence of such accidents has drawn attention to workplace safety standards.

According to SafeWork Australia's latest data published last October, Queensland recorded the highest number of workplace incident deaths across the country, with 53 fatalities, followed by New South Wales with 48. These figures underscore the ongoing challenges in ensuring worker safety in various industries. The investigations by police and Work Safe Queensland will likely focus on whether proper safety protocols were followed at the Dickson Ag site and what measures can be implemented to prevent future tragedies. The community awaits further details as the probe continues





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Electrocution Workplace Incident Queensland Ipswich Dickson Ag Work Safe Queensland Princess Alexandra Hospital Safety Investigation Safework Australia Workplace Fatalities

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