Man Hospitalized, Second in Custody After Late-Night Stabbing in Sydney's Inner West

A 32-year-old man was hospitalized with stable injuries after being stabbed by a 54-year-old man known to him in Newtown, Sydney. The suspect is in police custody as an investigation continues.

A 32-year-old man was rushed to hospital and a 54-year-old man is in police custody after a stabbing incident in Sydney's Inner West late Friday night.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing at a unit on Station Street in Newtown around 10:30pm. Upon arrival, officers found the younger man suffering from stab wounds. NSW Ambulance paramedics treated him at the scene before transporting him to a hospital where he remains in a stable condition. The alleged perpetrator, who is known to the victim, was arrested at the scene.

Police from the Inner West Police Area Command have secured the area as a crime scene and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack. Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers anonymously





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