Man in his 70s Vanishes Overboard from Carnival Splendor Off Queensland Coast

A massive search operation has been launched off the Queensland coast for a cruise ship passenger, believed to be in his 70s, who reportedly went overboard from the Carnival Splendor early Saturday morning. The incident, captured on CCTV, has led to an extensive maritime and aerial search. Authorities were notified around 2am when the man's family discovered he was missing. The cruise line stated the man appeared to climb over a safety railing and jump. Search efforts are concentrated approximately 30 kilometers northeast of Moreton Island, involving multiple aircraft and sea vessels.

An extensive and urgent search is currently underway off the coast of Queensland, Australia, following the distressing report of a cruise ship passenger going overboard early on Saturday morning. The individual, a man believed to be in his 70s, was last seen during the night while the Carnival Splendor vessel was navigating waters near Brisbane.

The alarm was raised with the ship's crew at approximately 2:00 AM, triggering an immediate onboard response and swift notification to all relevant emergency services. Carnival Cruise Line has confirmed that the man was traveling with his family, who were the ones to report him missing after he could not be located. In a statement released by the company, it was conveyed that initial reviews of the ship's closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage indicated the man had apparently climbed over a safety railing and intentionally jumped overboard. The spokesperson for Carnival elaborated that the guest's family had alerted the ship's crew to the possible missing person, and subsequent review of CCTV footage corroborated the guest’s actions. The alert was received, and the last known location of the incident was pinpointed to an area approximately 30 kilometers northeast of Moreton Island. The search efforts are comprehensive, involving a significant deployment of resources. These include Challenger jets strategically positioned in Cairns and Melbourne, along with several dedicated rescue helicopters and a fleet of surface vessels actively scouring the area. The cruise line has pledged its full cooperation and support to the ongoing investigation as the situation unfolds. Carnival stated that all appropriate authorities have been alerted and that the company will offer its full assistance to investigators once the ship returns to Sydney on Sunday. The Carnival spokesperson concluded by emphasizing the company's commitment to the affected family, noting that Carnival’s Care Team is providing support to the guest’s family and that their thoughts and prayers are with them and their loved one during this incredibly difficult time





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