Man Injured Self at Congarinni Home After Partner Death

NSW Police are investigating a fatal incident at a Corella Cl property in Congarinni following a 72-year-old man calling emergency services. The man sustained self-inflicted injuries to his neck and wrists.

Acting Superintendent Matt Hinton of NSW Police confirmed that a 72-year-old man contacted police and paramedics at a residence located on Corella Cl in Congarinni, approximately 25 kilometers southwest of Nambucca Heads. The emergency call was made at 11.30am on Thursday, initiating a response that led to the discovery of a deceased woman inside the home.

The Core Details of the Incident

Upon arrival, first responders found the man suffering from multiple severe injuries specifically to his neck and wrists. Acting Superintendent Matt Hinton stated that these injuries are believed to be self-inflicted. The man received immediate on-site medical treatment before being transported to the hospital. He remains in a serious but stable condition while under police guard during his transfer.

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Stakeholder Positions and Investigation Status

Investigating officers have established that the deceased woman and the injured man were in a long-term domestic relationship and were living together at the property. NSW Police Acting Superintendent Matt Hinton emphasized that there have been no previous domestic violence reports involving this specific couple. Furthermore, the man was not known to police for any domestic violence matters in the past.

Acting Superintendent Matt Hinton also clarified that the man has no known history of mental health issues. However, police records do show that he has a history of traffic-related matters. A crime scene has been officially established at the Corella Cl address, and formal investigations into the full circumstances surrounding the woman's death are currently underway.

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Community Impact and Official Response

NSW Police Acting Superintendent Matt Hinton issued a statement acknowledging the gravity of the event for the surrounding area. He noted that this incident will have a lasting impact on the local community. He extended his thoughts to the woman's family and friends during this difficult period.

The incident highlights the complexities of domestic situations where underlying issues may not be visible to authorities or neighbors. The absence of prior domestic violence reports or known mental health struggles suggests the severity of the situation was not apparent before this specific event occurred.

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on gathering evidence from the crime scene in Congarinni. The man's current hospitalization under police guard indicates the serious nature of the self-inflicted wounds he sustained. Authorities are working to determine the exact timeline of events that led to the woman's death and the man's subsequent injuries.