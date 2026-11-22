A 21-year-old Narre Warren man was fatally stabbed on La Trobe Street near Elizabeth Street about 8.40pm Saturday, the second CBD stabbing that day. Three teenagers were arrested and a fourth male fled in a vehicle.

A 21-year-old man from Narre Warren, in Melbourne's south-east, was fatally stabbed in the city's CBD on Saturday evening, police said. The stabbing happened on La Trobe Street near Elizabeth Street about 8.40pm.

Man Dies After CBD Stabbing

Emergency services took the man to hospital, where he died a short time later. The attack followed another stabbing earlier the same day just several blocks away. Blood could be seen outside the GPO building on the corner of Bourke and Elizabeth streets after that afternoon stabbing. A video posted to social media showed blood on the side of a parked white car, and a man collapsed in the bike lane between the road and the footpath.

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Three male teenagers, aged 17, 18 and 19, were arrested nearby, police said. Police are searching for a fourth male who is believed to have fled the scene in a vehicle. Police are yet to lay any charges. Nearby, a crowd of onlookers gathered at the crime scene on Saturday night, near two student housing apartment buildings, and police maintained a large presence.

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In the earlier CBD attack, a 24-year-old man was stabbed once in the chest. Police said the attack, which left the victim with non-life-threatening injuries, was without provocation. A 31-year-old man known to police, Evan Liatsas, was arrested on Sunday morning. Lord Mayor Nick Reece told 3AW the number of random stabbing attacks within the CBD over the past 12 months was a big, big concern.

Mental Health Crisis Concerns

It's not just a law and order issue, Reece said. In some of the random attacks, the common thread was somebody with an acute mental health issue, who frankly was not safe to themselves or to the community out on the streets. So we need to look at what we can do around the crisis in the mental health system, he said.

Maybe we need to go back to asylums, maybe not like they were in the old days, but I think this policy of de-institutionalisation that commenced in the 1990s has not worked, Reece said. Reece also said there had been a rise in rough sleeping throughout the CBD over the past six months, climbing from about 80 people to 173.

However, he said this was probably a seasonal change due to the warmer weather. Other recent incidents have heightened concern about safety in the CBD. The death of delivery driver Feng has rocked Melbourne's Chinese and business communities, prompting something of a reckoning. A vigil in his honour quickly turned into a protest voicing general feelings of unsafety in the CBD.

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CBD Safety Reckoning Continues

Reece said at the time that people were rightfully angry but that Melbourne was still a safe city relative to other cities around the world, but when you have an incident like Feng's stabbing it's just a reminder that we need to do more. In August, a 27-year-old man was charged after he allegedly assaulted a child and stabbed the boy's mother with a pair of scissors in the CBD outside Victoria Police headquarters.

This really rarely occurs in the CBD in Melbourne. It's an issue that doesn't come up every day, Inspector Dale Huntington said on Saturday afternoon. We really want to encourage people to come in and enjoy the city, he said, noting the area was popular with Christmas shoppers. Another stabbing was reported in Melbourne's north on Saturday evening.

Police said a 33-year-old man was stabbed about 8.40pm in Broadmeadows following an altercation with another man and two women outside a fast-food restaurant on Pascoe Vale Road. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and it is believed the parties were known to each other. No arrests have been made.