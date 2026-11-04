Man Dies, Two Injured as Car Splits in Half in Fiery Keysborough Crash

A car hit a pole, split in two and burst into flames in Keysborough early Wednesday, killing one person and leaving two men seriously injured. Police are investigating reports the car was speeding before the crash.

A man has died and two other men were seriously injured when a car hit a pole and split in half in a fiery crash in Melbourne's south-east overnight.

Fiery Pole Crash On Cheltenham Road

The car crashed into a telegraph pole on Cheltenham Road near Bracknell Street in Keysborough about 12.50am on Wednesday, police said. The car split in two and then burst into flames, leaving debris strewn across the road. Video footage of the crash scene shows the two halves of the car a considerable distance apart and still smouldering, with powerlines down and only the splintered quarter of a telegraph pole remaining in the ground.

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A body was found inside the car after the fire was extinguished. One man fled the scene but was found seriously injured in the front yard of a nearby house. Another man, believed to be in his 20s, was also found injured at the scene, Victoria Police said. Police said detectives were investigating reports that the car was seen travelling at high speeds before the crash.

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Witnesses Urged To Contact Crime Stoppers

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam vision is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Traffic diversions are in place around Chandler and Cheltenham roads, a busy arterial thoroughfare, and police said they would remain in place throughout the morning. The crash comes after nine people died on Victoria's roads during a horror Melbourne Cup weekend. On Friday afternoon, a 25-year-old died after his motorcycle collided with a car in Footscray.

Later that night, another motorcyclist died at the scene when he collided with a car in Healesville about 64km north-east of Melbourne's CBD. The driver, a 52-year-old man, stopped at the scene and provided immediate assistance. He will be interviewed by detectives. On Saturday night, a 26-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle lost control and crashed into a tree in the Mornington Peninsula suburb of Blairgowrie.

Road Toll Tops 219 In Victoria

The motorcycle's passenger was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries. As of October 25, 2026, more than 219 people have lost their lives on the roads since the start of this year, according to Victoria Police. Separately, a sedan was hit by two B-double trucks in a deadly crash in western NSW. The northbound car first crashed head-on with a truck on the Newell Hwy at Eumungerie, half an hour north of Dubbo, about 10pm on Tuesday.

The man and woman inside the sedan died. The drivers of the two heavy vehicles escaped injury and were taken to Dubbo Base Hospital for mandatory testing. In another incident, an alleged murderer will face court after an elderly man died of alleged bashing injuries suffered during an alleged robbery. The 81-year-old man was found critically injured in a home on Argent St in Broken Hill after an allegedly violent daylight robbery on September 13.

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Police were told he had been allegedly threatened by another man before he was assaulted and cash stolen, NSW Police said. A 38-year-old Dubbo man was charged over the alleged attack the following day with robbery armed with offensive weapon cause wounding or grievous bodily harm, take or detain person with intent to obtain advantage cause aggravated bodily harm, and cause grievous bodily harm to person with intent.

A man has died in a fiery crash in Melbourne on Wednesday after his car hit a pole, split in two, and burst into flames on Cheltenham Rd, near Bracknell St, in Keysborough about 12.50am. One man fled but was found seriously injured in a nearby front yard, and another man, believed to be in his 20s, was also found injured at the scene, Victoria Police allege.

Detectives are following up reports the vehicle was seen travelling at speed prior to the crash.