Man Pleads Guilty to Assault, Faces Manslaughter Charge in Connection with Political Strategist's Death

Brodie Jake Dewar, 20, has pleaded guilty to assault over a Christmas Day incident and remains on bail facing a manslaughter charge following the death of Julian Picton, a key figure in Labor's 2021 election win. The case involves allegations of unwanted attention towards Dewar's cousin and a subsequent altercation outside a nightclub.

Brodie Jake Dewar , a 20-year-old man, is currently facing a serious manslaughter charge stemming from an alleged assault on 36-year-old Julian Picton in the Northbridge area of Perth.

The incident, which ultimately led to Picton’s death several weeks later, has garnered significant attention and sparked an outpouring of grief from across the political and business spectrum. Dewar is also facing charges related to a separate incident that occurred on December 25th in Kalamunda, a suburb of Perth. This involved an alleged assault where Dewar reportedly punched a man in his 40s, causing him to fall to the ground outside a local pub.

In a recent court appearance at Armadale Magistrates Court, Dewar entered a guilty plea to the lesser charge of assault occasioning bodily harm concerning the Kalamunda incident. Details revealed during the proceedings indicate that Dewar knocked the man unconscious following a confrontation involving his younger sister. Disturbingly, Dewar then proceeded to record the unconscious man with his mobile phone, making callous remarks such as 'don't hit on my sister' and 'bro, keep snoring'.

Fortunately, friends of the injured man intervened and assisted in calling an Uber for him using his own phone. The man sustained minor injuries and, according to police reports, had no recollection of the event, which was fortunately captured on CCTV footage. Dewar remains on bail and is scheduled to reappear in Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on April 29th to address the manslaughter charge related to Picton’s death.

The loss of Picton, a highly respected political strategist credited with playing a key role in Labor’s resounding victory in the 2021 election, has been deeply felt by many. Tributes have poured in from prominent figures including the Prime Minister, state Premiers, and leading business executives, highlighting his significant contributions and the profound impact of his passing. The circumstances surrounding the fatal encounter with Picton are complex.

Court testimony has revealed that Picton was ejected from the Paramount Nightclub prior to the assault due to his level of intoxication. Witnesses, including Dewar’s defence lawyer Simon Watters, have stated that Picton repeatedly made unwanted advances towards Dewar’s 18-year-old cousin, grabbing her around the waist. Despite repeated requests from the young woman, Dewar, and others in their group for Picton to cease his behaviour and leave them alone, the unwanted attention persisted.

It was following this continued harassment that Dewar allegedly struck Picton in the face outside a nearby fast-food restaurant, causing him to fall and suffer a fatal head injury. This sequence of events has raised questions about the level of provocation and the appropriate response, which will undoubtedly be central to the upcoming manslaughter trial. The case underscores the devastating consequences that can arise from even a single act of violence and the importance of respectful behaviour.

The investigation continues to gather evidence and prepare for the upcoming court proceedings, aiming to establish the full facts of the incident and deliver justice for all parties involved. The community awaits the outcome of the trial with a heavy heart, hoping for a resolution that acknowledges the gravity of the situation and provides closure to those affected by this tragic loss





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Manslaughter Assault Julian Picton Brodie Jake Dewar Northbridge Kalamunda Court Labor Election Political Strategist

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