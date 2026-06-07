Man Spotted on CCTV Carrying Sledgehammer Sought After by Investigators in Baghsarian Murder Case

Police have released CCTV images of a man they believe can help with their investigation into the alleged kidnapping and murder of Sydney pensioner Chris Baghsarian.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they say may be able to assist with inquiries into the death of a Sydney pensioner. Investigators have released a handful of still CCTV images of a man they believe can help them with their investigation into the alleged kidnapping and murder of Sydney pensioner Chris Baghsarian .

The stills, which were taken at a Bunnings Warehouse in Leppington, show a man wearing a fluorescent yellow top and black shorts carrying a sledgehammer in his right hand. Images of an unidentified man have been released by NSW Police, who say he may be able to help them with inquiries into the alleged kidnapping and murder of Chris Baghsarian.

The images were taken about 7.30am on February 11, less than 48 hours before Mr Baghsarian was allegedly kidnapped from his home. Officers first arrived at the 85-year-old pensioner's home in North Ryde just after 5am on February 13, after receiving reports of a kidnapping. Early inquiries established that Chris Baghsarian was not the intended target of the kidnapping and had been taken in a case of mistaken identity, a police spokesman said.

The initial arrests took less than 24 hours for police to execute, with two men plucked from their family homes in Sydney's leafy northern suburbs. For 11 days, police and members of Mr Baghsarian's family made repeated calls for the elderly widower to be returned home safely, but on February 24 his remains were found near a golf club in Pitt Town.

The first arrests took place just one day later when police raided the homes of Gerard Andrews, 29, and Daniel Stevens, 24, dragging the pair from their homes in Kenthurst and Castle Hill as confused family members watched on. Police believe Mr Baghsarian was held at a 'compound' for several days, and potentially tortured. Both men were charged with murder and kidnapping with intent to ransom or occasion bodily harm, and remain before the courts.

One month later, on March 25, police searched a home in Seven Hills and arrested a man and a woman, both 23. The man, Deklin Jake Donnelly, was charged with murder, kidnapping in company with intent to ransom or occasion actual bodily harm, possession of an unauthorised firearm and ammo, acquiring illegal firearm parts, three counts of supplying prohibited drugs and one count of failing to hand over digital evidence.

The woman was charged over unrelated outstanding charges for contravening an apprehended domestic violence order. After another month of searching, police arrested and charged 19-year-old Moustafa Ohrok on April 22 for allegedly supplying a gun which was used to threaten the widower during the alleged kidnapping, and for murder. The family of Mr Baghsarian remembered him as a loving grandfather in a funeral service held in March





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