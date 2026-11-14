Man in critical but stable condition after lightning strike at Ettalong Beach

A man in his 20s was struck by lightning while swimming at Ettalong Beach on the NSW Central Coast and remains in a critical but stable condition at Royal North Shore Hospital.

A man in his 20s is in a critical but stable condition at a Sydney hospital after being struck by lightning while swimming at Ettalong Beach on the NSW Central Coast.

The strike happened about 3:00pm on Saturday afternoon during clear, sunny skies. The man was initially taken to Gosford Hospital by ambulance before being moved to Royal North Shore Hospital. A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said bystanders pulled the man from the water and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Brandon Duffy witnessed the chaotic scene after arriving shortly after the strike for a morning swim.

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Bystander Describes Chaotic Scene

He said bystanders were commencing CPR when he arrived and that many people were looking on. He said people were very concerned and that when the lightning strike happened, it was pretty clear. Taylor Lee Quimby said she was visiting the beach with her three children on Saturday when she heard a massive bang about 200 metres away.

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She said they were shocked it was so loud, considering none of the dark clouds were above them, and that all along the beach was so sunny. She said her youngest child, seven months old, was laying with her eldest son under the umbrella on the beach when it happened. Arriving home a short time later, Ms Quimby said she was shocked to learn that someone had been struck by lightning despite the clear skies.

Another witness, Ed Alvarez, told Nine News that it came out of the blue. He said they could see a bit of storm happening towards Palm Beach, but where they were was sunny with clear skies and it really came out of nowhere. Bystanders pulled the man from the water just before 4pm at Umina and he was taken off the sand in a beach buggy.

Councillor Offers Thoughts And Thanks

Central Coast councillor Jared Wright said his thoughts are with the person injured in the lightning strike at Umina Beach and their family during what must be an incredibly frightening time. He also acknowledged the efforts of NSW Ambulance, police and all emergency services personnel responding to the incident, particularly those working to get the patient safely to Gosford Hospital.

Senior meteorologist with the Bureau of Meteorology, Sarah Scully, said blue sky lightning strikes have been recorded up to 30 kilometres away from the nearest storm system. She said blue sky lightning develops because thunderstorms are really really tall and sometimes push up to 30,000 feet into the atmosphere. She said lightning can occasionally shoot out at the top and travel through the clear air before it strikes the ground, sometimes 15 to 30 kilometres away.

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Forecast Predicts Dangerous Storm Cells

The state's beaches were crowded on Saturday, with the weather 6 degrees above the November average, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. The incident follows severe storms across Greater Sydney, resulting in about 250 calls for help across NSW. More thunderstorms across NSW are expected today, with the weather bureau forecasting potentially dangerous storm cells across the state's Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers.