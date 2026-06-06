Man suffers life-altering injuries in machete attack on Sydney home

A 23-year-old man has suffered life-altering injuries after intruders stormed his home in south-western Sydney, amputating his hand with a machete and stealing a large amount of money. The family, who run a successful business in western Sydney, was targeted in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police say a young man has suffered life-altering injuries after intruders stormed his south-western Sydney home and amputated his hand with a machete before stealing a large amount of money from a safe.

The victim was not known to police and the Greenacre home is believed to have been targeted because the family who live there run a prominent and successful business in western Sydney. NSW Police Superintendent Rodney Hart said the victim, 23, was undergoing surgery on Saturday morning.

Police allege a group of four masked men pulled up at the Banksia Road property in a dark SUV just before 2am on Saturday, kicking in the front door and activating the security alarm system, which woke the occupants upstairs. Armed with bladed weapons, including machetes, the intruders ran upstairs where a confrontation took place. At this point, the 23-year-old victim exited his bedroom and was confronted by the males.

The victim's father then confronted the offenders, who allegedly forced him to hand over a large amount of cash from a safe in the main bedroom. The parents, a man and woman in their 40s, and their two other sons, aged 16 and 19, were uninjured. Hart said the family was not known to police and there was no indication that the attack was related to organised crime.

They are a family who run a business in western Sydney, they've run that business for a number of years, they are very well known in the community he said. What we believe is that, somehow, these people were aware that there may have been cash on the premises, and that's what's been targeted. Officers spent Saturday morning examining the crime scene, interviewing neighbours and canvassing CCTV footage. They are being assisted by the State Crime Command and Raptor Squad.

Police are appealing for anyone who has dash-cam footage or who was in the area at the time to contact Crime Stoppers





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Machete Attack South-Western Sydney Life-Altering Injuries Police Investigation Crime Stoppers

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Man's hand amputated with machete in Sydney home invasion, cash stolenA 23-year-old man suffered life-altering injuries after masked intruders armed with machetes stormed his home in south-western Sydney, amputated his hand, and stole a large amount of cash from a safe. The family runs a prominent business and police suspect the attack was motivated by knowledge of cash on the premises. The victim's parents and two brothers were unharmed. Police are investigating with assistance from State Crime Command and Raptor Squad, appealing for dash-cam footage and witnesses.

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