Man suffers potentially life-long injuries in alleged machete attack outside western Sydney McDonald's

A 24-year-old man was left with severe facial injuries after being attacked by three men armed with machetes outside a Penrith restaurant. Police have released CCTV footage and images of a vehicle as they seek public assistance to identify suspects.

A 24-year-old man suffered potentially life-altering facial injuries during a violent assault outside a McDonald's restaurant in Penrith , western Sydney , in the early hours of March 22.

Police report that the victim was with a group in the car park when three men allegedly armed with machetes approached them. During the confrontation, the victim was struck twice in the face with a broken bottle and then punched, resulting in a deep laceration to the left side of his face. He required surgery at Nepean Hospital.

Although he has been released from medical care, authorities have indicated that the severity of his facial injuries could have a permanent impact on his life. Investigators have released closed-circuit television footage from inside the restaurant that shows a man believed to be in his late teens or early twenties, dressed in a black hooded jumper with a white horizontal stripe, black pants, and black shoes.

This individual was seen with two other males, thought to be around 16 or 17 years old, one wearing a similar all-black outfit. Police also shared images of a white Toyota Hilux with a silver tray and silver toolbox that was observed near the scene. Detectives are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Penrith Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000





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