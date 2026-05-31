Manchester City Dominate Brighton to Win Women's FA Cup and Complete Domestic Double

Manchester City secured a 4-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Women's FA Cup final at Wembley, with Mary Fowler claiming her first cup medal after returning from injury. The victory completes a domestic double for City, who also won the Women's Super League. Brighton, managed by Dario Vidošić, impressed early but could not withstand City's attack, as goals from Bunny Shaw (2), Aoba Fujino, and Vivianne Miedema sealed the win. The match featured a heartfelt tribute to Vidošić's late father, Rado.

Mary Fowler 's Manchester City secured a commanding 4-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion at Wembley , lifting the Women's FA Cup for the fourth time in the past decade.

This triumph completed a domestic double for the club, having already clinched the Women's Super League title in May, marking Fowler's first league champions' medal. The Australian international, who returned from a long-term knee injury in February, played a pivotal role throughout the season and earned her first cup winners' medal. Despite the loss, Brighton, managed by Dario Vidošić, delivered an impressive performance, particularly in the opening half-hour, and created several chances against the champions.

The match was preceded by a touching tribute to Vidošić's father, Rado, a respected figure in Australian football who passed away in January. Brighton fans unveiled a giant banner featuring Rado and Dario with the words: FATHER, COACH, MENTOR. Vidošić expressed gratitude for the tribute, noting his father would have been proud.

On the field, Charlize Rule, another Australian international, started for Brighton and was influential early, helping create the first major chance when she advanced from defense and set up Kiko Seiko, whose cross led to a blocked shot by Fran Kirby. However, Manchester City's quality ultimately prevailed. Lauren Hemp opened the scoring in the 37th minute after holding off Rule, with Alex Greenwood's cross headed in by Bunny Shaw.

Greenwood doubled the lead from a free kick just before halftime after Shaw was fouled. In the second half, substitute Aoba Fujino added a third with a deflected strike, and late on, Vivianne Miedema scored a fourth to seal the win. While Brighton showed promise for the future, City's victory underscored their dominance in women's football this season





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Women's FA Cup Manchester City Brighton And Hove Albion Mary Fowler Dario Vidošić Wembley Domestic Double Bunny Shaw Alex Greenwood Charlize Rule Fran Kirby Vivianne Miedema Rado Vidošić Australian Football

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