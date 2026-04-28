Manchester City Express Discontent Over Demanding May Fixture Schedule

Manchester City are frustrated with the Premier League's scheduling of three crucial matches within seven days in May, including the FA Cup final and a Premier League game against Crystal Palace that was postponed due to their participation in the Carabao Cup final. The club feels the rescheduling process has been unnecessarily delayed and has not prioritized player welfare.

Manchester City officials have expressed significant discontent regarding the scheduling of their upcoming Premier League fixtures, finding themselves facing a demanding run of three crucial matches within a seven-day period in May.

The club’s rescheduled match against Crystal Palace, initially postponed from March 21st due to their involvement in the Carabao Cup final, is now set for May 13th. This is immediately followed by the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 16th, and then a league trip to Bournemouth on May 19th.

This compressed schedule comes at a critical juncture in the season, as City are actively pursuing both the Premier League title – currently trailing Arsenal by three points with a game in hand – and the FA Cup. The timing of these games is perceived as particularly challenging, potentially impacting player fatigue and recovery, and ultimately, their performance in these high-stakes contests.

The core of City’s frustration lies in the perceived delay in securing a suitable alternative date for the Crystal Palace match. The need to reschedule was apparent as early as February 4th, following their Carabao Cup semi-final victory against Newcastle United. City believe the Premier League has not adhered to the principle of rescheduling matches at the earliest feasible opportunity. The situation was further complicated by Crystal Palace’s participation in the Conference League, limiting available dates.

Discussions explored the possibility of playing the match the previous week, but Palace’s fixture against West Ham on the preceding Monday prevented a midweek slot. Interestingly, City were reportedly informed by the Premier League that if they had been eliminated from the FA Cup by Liverpool, the Palace versus West Ham game could have been moved forward by 24 hours, creating a midweek opening.

This information has fueled the sense that opportunities were missed to alleviate the congestion in City’s schedule. The club also felt a viable solution would have been to move their match against Burnley, which was played last week, to either this week or next, when Palace had no European commitments, but this proposal did not come to fruition.

City attempted to proactively address the issue by suggesting alternative arrangements, including bringing forward the Bournemouth game to May 12th and playing the Palace match the following midweek. However, this was met with resistance, reportedly due to UEFA’s desire to keep May 20th free for the Europa League final. Despite this, City pointed to a precedent set earlier in the season when Arsenal played Wolves on February 18th, coinciding with Champions League knockout round playoff matches.

Furthermore, they proposed playing the Bournemouth fixture on May 21st, allowing for a more extended recovery period following the FA Cup final, and initially received a positive response from the Premier League. The current schedule leaves City with a particularly grueling week, demanding exceptional physical and mental resilience from their squad.

The club’s concerns highlight the complexities of fixture scheduling in a season where they are competing on multiple fronts, and the potential impact of these decisions on the fairness and competitiveness of the league. The situation underscores the ongoing debate about prioritizing player welfare and ensuring a balanced schedule for teams involved in European competitions





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