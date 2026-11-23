More than 50 people were assessed by medics and one was taken to hospital after suspected tear gas was released at a Don Toliver concert at Manchester's Co-op Live arena, prompting a major incident declaration and evacuation of over 12,000 attendees.

More than 50 people were seen by medics after suspected tear gas was released into the crowd at a Don Toliver concert at Manchester's Co-op Live arena on Sunday night.

Police declared a major incident as thousands of concertgoers were evacuated from the arena around 10pm during the US rapper's performance. One person was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary for further assessment. Armed police were seen outside the arena, and pictures circulating on social media showed police cars circling the venue and emergency vehicles swarming the area. The North West Ambulance Service said one person was taken to hospital and more than 50 people had been assessed by clinicians.

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Hazardous Area Response Team Deployed

Some reported eye and respiratory symptoms. The service deployed several emergency crews, including its Hazardous Area Response Team, to support the safe assessment and treatment of people at the scene. Decontamination is being carried out as a precaution, and the incident remains ongoing with teams remaining at the scene to assess and care for patients. Greater Manchester Police confirmed officers attended a major incident on Sunday night.

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The force said a substance believed to be tear gas was let off in the crowd towards the end of the concert. Investigators are still working to identify the substance and the cause. All attendees were safely evacuated as a precaution, and those showing signs of being impacted were supported by emergency services, with no serious injuries reported.

Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker said in a statement: Our priority was to ensure the safety of every person that was attending the concert. Several people were treated on site, and one has been taken to hospital at this time. Anyone who has left the event and since become unwell is advised to attend their local hospital.

We understand the concern that this incident will have raised, particularly those with loved ones at the venue last night, and we would like to thank everyone for their patience as we dealt with it. There were over 12,000 people in attendance during this concert who were safely escorted from the arena so they could make their way home.

She continued: Our declaration of a major incident has allowed us to ensure emergency services and partner agencies can work together quickly and effectively to coordinate a safe response. Earlier, the force said: All attendees are currently being safely evacuated as a precaution. Those showing signs of being impacted are being supported by emergency services, with thankfully no serious injuries reported.

Concertgoers Evacuated Due To Unforeseen Circumstances

Please stay away from the arena whilst emergency services help those that have been at the concert safely make their way to their transport home. A major incident has been declared to ensure emergency services and partner agencies can work together quickly and effectively to co-ordinate a safe response. Video from the concert showed the audience booing as a venue official announced that the event was ending early. The official said: Due to unforeseen circumstances, the show is now finished.

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In your own time, please make your way to the nearest exit. If you require medical assistance, please speak to a member of staff or visit the level zero concourse. Footage shared on social media appeared to show concertgoers coughing and covering their mouths as they left the venue. Concertgoers were also seen wrapped in emergency blankets outside the arena as authorities responded to the incident.

Don Toliver is one of the world's biggest rappers with over 45 million listeners a month, according to Spotify. He is set to continue his world tour, NITROUS, with performances at the O2 Arena and OVO Arena in Wembley on Monday and Tuesday London time. Co-op Live has the capacity to hold 23,500 people, with American singer Phoebe Bridgers scheduled to perform at the venue on Thursday.

Inquiries Underway To Identify Substance

The incident occurred near the end of the show, and inquiries are under way to determine what the substance was. The North West Ambulance Service said in a statement: We deployed several emergency crews, including our Hazardous Area Response Team, to support the safe assessment and treatment of people at the scene. More than 50 people have been assessed by our clinicians, with some reporting eye and respiratory symptoms.

Decontamination is being carried out as a precaution and one patient has been taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary for further assessment. The incident remains ongoing and our teams remain at the scene assessing and caring for patients. We continue to work closely with emergency service partners while inquiries are carried out to establish what the substance was. Anyone at tonight's event who has since noticed side effects or become ill should seek medical advice.

Incident Comes After Manchester Arena Terror Attack

This incident comes years after the 2017 terror attack at the Manchester Arena, which killed 22 people, including an eight-year-old girl and an off-duty female police officer, moments after US singer Ariana Grande finished performing. Following that attack, emergency services were criticised for their response. A public inquiry concluded there were very significant failings by the police, very substantial problems with the ambulance service response and a risk-averse approach from the fire service.