Manchester United Winless in Nine After Chelsea Defeat and Martinez Red Card

Chelsea beat Manchester United 2-0 with goals from Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer, extending United's winless run to nine games as Lisandro Martinez was sent off.

Chelsea beat Manchester United 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, a result that extended United's winless run in all competitions to nine matches and left manager Michael Carrick under mounting pressure.

Morgan Rogers opened the scoring early in the second half and Cole Palmer sealed the win from the penalty spot after Lisandro Martinez was sent off for a second booking. The defeat was United's seventh in 13 games and lifted Chelsea into fourth place in the Premier League table. Chelsea won a Premier League home game without conceding for the first time in 13 matches, dating back to a 2-0 victory against Brentford in January.

Also read Chelsea v Manchester United: Premier League

Manchester United are now winless in their last nine games in all competitions, with three draws and six defeats. They last endured a longer run between April and September 1984, when the sequence reached 10 matches. Cole Palmer scored his 50th Premier League goal for Chelsea in his 105th appearance. He is the third-fastest player to reach that milestone for the club, behind Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who needed 84 games, and Diego Costa, who needed 85.

Manchester United Winless Streak

At an average age of 23 years and 89 days, Chelsea named their joint-second youngest starting XI in a Premier League match, matching the same age against Newcastle in October 2024. Only against Crystal Palace in December 2023 have they fielded a younger lineup at 23 years and 21 days. There were echoes of Erik ten Hag's final game in charge as the walls closed in on Carrick.

United missed a series of golden chances while the scores were level, just as they did when Ten Hag lost to West Ham a day before his sacking two years earlier. Chelsea capitalised on the reprieve after an initially poor performance. Xabi Alonso had sparked criticism over team selections after Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, and he lifted his side by handing Estevao Willian his first league start of the season.

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Estevao was dangerous on the right flank after Alonso adjusted without the injured Joao Pedro up front. Pedro Neto rather than Danny Welbeck led the line in a 4-2-3-1 system, but it was United who threatened first. Diogo Dalot combined with Mateus Cunha on the left and Andrey Santos, who left Chelsea for United last summer, swept a shot just wide from 20 yards.

Chelsea had a long list of absentees, with illness ruling Jordan Henderson out in midfield, and their defence wobbled without Maxence Lacroix. United had an escape when Senne Lammens spilled a Neto shot and an offside Estevao tapped home. Bruno Fernandes, back after clear-the-air talks with Carrick, fired an early chance over. Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo produced glaring misses and the returning Matheus Cunha had a goal ruled out for offside at 0-0.

Fernandes shimmered in a floating role from the left, and Mbeumo and Cunha were lively, although the worry for United was making their dominance count. Chelsea, enjoying neither possession nor control against Santos and Carlos Baleba, were forced into emergency mode. Levi Colwill intervened when Cunha broke through and Wesley Fofana, a 75m pound accident waiting to happen, took flak from the home fans after a couple of trademark errors.

Mbeumo and Diallo missed after mistakes by the Frenchman, though the dismal half from Chelsea was a team effort. Chelsea were lucky when Cunha had what would have been the opening goal disallowed by the video assistant referee for offside. The away end ran through anti-board chants urging the Glazers to sell up and questioning Jason Wilcox's credentials as director of football, and United feared being punished for their profligacy.

Morgan Rogers Opens Scoring

There were a couple of flashes from Chelsea as half-time approached: Moises Caicedo diverted a Fofana header against the woodwork and Neto shot wide after a stumble from Harry Maguire. Chelsea were more assertive at the start of the second half and it was easy to predict United's unravelling. They were punished when Mbeumo turned into trouble in midfield.

Caicedo blocked his path, Romeo Lavia nicked the ball past Baleba and Rogers took over to open the scoring, cantering past five players and dinking over Lammens for 1-0. It was brilliant from Rogers, but a bit like a goal you see at the end of a five-a-side between a group of dads playing for the first time since 2019. Maguire barely lifted a leg and Martinez gawped.

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United had to dig in, but their response to falling behind was to crumble. Lavia was running the midfield for Chelsea. Martinez was on a booking when he elbowed Fofana at a corner. Peter Bankes reviewed the incident and showed the centre-back a second yellow before Palmer made it 2-0 from the spot.

Martinez has had a lot to say about those above him recently, but this is a player who should have been sold long ago. United have too many in that category and it is hard to see a change of manager alone fixing the problem. Chelsea relaxed after the second goal. Estevao had a scorching strike ruled out.

Baleba, still unable to complete 90 minutes, made way for Kobbie Mainoo and the home fans jeered when Mason Mount came on. Mount has toiled since leaving Chelsea for United in 2023. Old Trafford is the place where talent goes to die. Carrick will merely be the latest to discover that.

Fans Protest Ownership

He could limp on until the international break. He is a symptom rather than the cause, although perhaps a different voice is required. United host Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday, but they will be playing in the Championship if this persists. They are drifting into a relegation battle.

The ending was similar to last week's defeat to Bournemouth, the away end serenading Carrick before booing United's players, and there was plenty of hate to go around. Chants criticising Jason Wilcox's work as director of football and urging the Glazers to sell up captured the sense of mutiny. Michael Carrick was applauded when he walked over to the United supporters at full time. They sang his name and then booed when the players made a sheepish trudge towards them.

Carrick will probably have gone by the time United face Roma on Tuesday, and whoever takes over will inherit a team sleepwalking into a relegation battle. The first half had been encouraging from United, but with Benjamin Sesko absent until the new year, the lack of a finisher proved costly. The legends of old will rage on podcasts, clips of a fuming Gary Neville will fly around social media and the airwaves will reverberate with complaints from angry supporters.

By the time United play again there is every chance a new manager will be in the dugout.