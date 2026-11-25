Mauricio Pochettino's Manchester United drew 2-2 with Sporting CP in the Champions League. Bruno Fernandes scored twice but mistakes cost United the win.

Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino secured his first victory as Red Devils coach in a challenging Champions League campaign, after a chaotic 2-2 draw against Sporting CP at the Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon on Wednesday. The match featured high drama, including two penalties for the hosts and critical errors from United goalkeeper Senne Lammens, who inadvertently assisted Luis Suarez in completing his brace to cancel out Bruno Fernandes's earlier double.

Match Dynamics and Key Moments

Nestory Irankunda, the Australian winger, entered the contest from the bench in the 76th minute, shortly before the decisive equalizing goal occurred four minutes later. United surrendered two penalties during the opening half, with the second spot-kick successfully converted by Suarez. Bruno Fernandes responded for the visitors, equalizing from the penalty spot early in the second half before capitalizing on a fortunate bounce over the goalkeeper to give United the lead.

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Pochettino Tactical Challenges

This result follows a disastrous start to the season for Manchester United, highlighted by a crushing 4-0 defeat to local rivals Liverpool in the Premier League. That loss left the team sitting in 19th place and marked the first managerial game for Mauricio Pochettino, who replaced Michael Carrick. Neither team took significant risks in the opening stages, with few notable chances until the match intensified midway through the first half when United lost tactical control.

Controversial Decisions and Errors

Sporting CP missed an early opportunity from the penalty spot after Luis Suarez scuffed his effort, which Senne Lammens saved easily. However, United's goalkeeper made a critical error moments later by clattering Maxi Araujo outside the box, leading to a second penalty. Fernandes scored the subsequent spot-kick after Eduardo Quaresma brought down Martinez. Additionally, United were denied a goal when Amad Diallo's rebound was disallowed for a foul by Youri Tielemans, adding to the frustration.

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Player Reactions and Team Unity

Bruno Fernandes addressed the team's performance after the match, admitting that they became too cautious after reaching a two-goal advantage. He told TNT Sports that the players felt afraid of conceding another goal in the second half. The captain also emphasized that mistakes like those from Senne Lammens are part of football, stressing that the squad must unite during difficult moments to maintain their mutual belief and fighting spirit.

League Position and Next Steps

United are currently 19th in the Premier League and are on course to reach the Champions League play-off round, but their domestic situation remains precarious. The team will now shift their focus back to the Premier League, facing Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday. Fernandes acknowledged their fragile standing, stating that the players need to stick together and fight for their lives in the domestic league to improve their dire start to the season.