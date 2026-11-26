Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur are advancing legal claims against Manchester City following Premier League findings of financial breaches, seeking hundreds of millions in compensation.

Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur have formally advanced their legal strategies to pursue compensation from Manchester City. These three major Premier League entities are utilizing the same legal representation, Wiggin, to navigate complex litigation following the Premier League's ruling on financial regulations.

Shared Legal Representation and Strategy

Wiggin has been engaged by all three clubs to handle the intricate details of their respective claims against Manchester City. Sources close to the situation indicate that while the legal teams are separate, there has been a degree of cooperation among the clubs. This coordination extends to the use of identical financial analysts to assess the magnitude of the losses allegedly caused by Manchester City's actions during the relevant period.

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Although the legal teams share resources and analysts, the individual cases remain distinct. The source noted that while the ultimate causation of damages may stem from the same source, the specific financial harm suffered by each club differs significantly. Consequently, the claims will be processed as separate legal matters rather than a consolidated group action.

Historical Timeline and Statute of Limitations

Tottenham Hotspur initiated the legal process earlier than the others, having engaged Wiggin while Daniel Levy was still the club's chair. This move preceded the formal charges against Manchester City in February 2023. By November 2024, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal had lodged legal notices. This procedural step reserved their right to seek compensation, ensuring their potential claims would not be ruled time-barred.

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The urgency to reserve these rights was driven by the standard six-year statute of limitations for breach of contract claims. The allegations regarding Manchester City's rule-breaking were first published in the German news magazine Der Spiegel in November 2018. With four years having passed since that publication, the four clubs acted to protect their legal standing. Arsenal also reserved its rights during this window, although Chelsea did not instruct lawyers to begin a claim at that point.

Specific Financial Damages and Alleged Losses

Tottenham Hotspur is expected to mount the largest claim against Manchester City. The club missed out on Champions League qualification on four occasions between 2009 and 2018. Falling into the Europa League during these years cost the club more than £120m in revenue. Manchester United and Liverpool also suffered significant financial losses. Both clubs finished second in the Premier League to Manchester City in 2012 and 2014 respectively, missing out on prize money, commercial revenue, and bonuses.

Arsenal faces a prolonged period of exclusion from European competition due to these events. The club missed Champions League qualification by finishing fifth in the Premier League in 2017. This result marked the start of a six-season run outside Europe's elite competition. Combined, this period is estimated to have cost the club hundreds of millions of pounds, particularly as Manchester City finished third in the table that year. Additionally, Arsenal sold five key players to Manchester City during the period, including Kolo Touré, Gaël Clichy, Emmanuel Adebayor, Bacary Sagna, and Samir Nasri. The club may claim additional losses on the grounds that these purchases were artificially funded.

Premier League Ruling and City Appeal

The legal actions have intensified following the Premier League's announcement in September. An independent commission ruled that Manchester City had been found guilty of the vast majority of more than 100 charges. The commission determined that the club had artificially inflated its income by more than £900m through the use of sham contracts between 2009 and 2018. Manchester City has launched an appeal against this judgment, which will be heard by a new three-person panel next month.

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In October, Manchester City issued a statement denying the accusations. The club claimed the commission's judgment contained multiple clear material errors of law, principle, and fact. They asserted that the club is innocent and that a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence supports all their positions. The outcome of this appeal will likely influence the trajectory and potential settlement value of the separate claims brought by Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur.