Manchester United Reportedly Preparing to Sack Michael Carrick Amid Relegation Fears

Manchester United reportedly plan to sack Michael Carrick during the November break, with Mauricio Pochettino a leading replacement option.

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to sack manager Michael Carrick, with the club sitting in the Premier League relegation zone after a disastrous start to the season. The Red Devils have won just one of their opening 10 games and sit 18th in the table with five draws and four defeats.

Multiple sources reportedly expect a change before United travel to Anfield to face bitter rivals Liverpool in 13 days. The club insists that no final decision has been made, but work is already underway to identify potential replacements.

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Why Manchester United Are Considering Michael Carrick's Exit

Manchester United are weighing the dismissal of Michael Carrick because results have not improved since the club decided to stand by him. United are expected to part ways with the former midfielder during the international break in November.

The club had opted to stand by Carrick following a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth on October 25. According to BBC Sport, United had planned to reassess his position during the November international break.

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United's continued struggles now put Carrick's future under serious threat. The decision will be closely watched because the club has already begun looking at candidates to take charge.

Break Clause Could Make Carrick Sacking Cheaper

Michael Carrick's contract includes a break clause, which would make his departure more affordable for Manchester United, according to football insider Ben Jacobs. The financial implications of parting ways with Carrick may therefore not be as significant as previous managerial departures at Old Trafford.

Should United decide to make a change, the cost of ending the arrangement is expected to be a smaller obstacle than in earlier cases. Carrick's future remains uncertain, and attention has already turned to who could replace him at Old Trafford.

Mauricio Pochettino Emerges as Leading Replacement Option

Mauricio Pochettino, the current United States men's national team coach, is the preferred option to replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United, according to ESPN's Mark Ogden. Pochettino is a former Tottenham and Chelsea manager and has emerged as a leading candidate should Carrick be shown the door.

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Mark Ogden reports that Pochettino remains the preferred choice despite recently committing his future to US Soccer. Pochettino signed a new deal last summer that runs through to the 2030 World Cup, but that contract may not prevent the Argentine from returning to the Premier League.

Ben Jacobs reports that the 54-year-old also has a release clause in his contract. Multiple sources suggest the financial cost of bringing Pochettino to Old Trafford would not be a major obstacle.

What the Carrick Decision Means for United

A change of manager at Manchester United would come before a trip to Anfield in 13 days, where the club faces Liverpool. United sit 18th in the Premier League table, and the reported timing links the expected decision directly to that fixture.

For supporters, the outcome of the November international break will determine whether Carrick remains in charge for the Liverpool match. Until the club confirms a decision, the reported plans involving Carrick and Pochettino remain unconfirmed by Manchester United.