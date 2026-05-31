Mandelson Files Show No Security Mitigations for Washington Ambassador Role

Leaked documents reveal no formal record of measures to address security concerns over Peter Mandelson's appointment as ambassador to the US, contradicting assurances given to MPs.

The release of official documents has revealed that there is no written record of any security mitigations being put in place for Peter Mandelson 's appointment as the UK ambassador to Washington.

Multiple sources familiar with the files, which are set to be published on Monday, confirmed that the documents contain no details about steps taken to address serious security concerns raised during the vetting process. The omissions directly contradict assurances provided by senior Whitehall officials to members of the foreign affairs select committee, who were told that measures had been implemented to manage the risks identified by the UK's security vetting agency.

The documents amount to over 1,000 pages and are part of the government's response to a humble address passed by parliament. They are expected to shed light on one of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's most consequential decisions.

However, the absence of a formal mitigation plan raises significant questions. One source briefed on the documents stated: 'The big question I would be asking is why there is no written record of what mitigations were put in place. We have been told they were there, but why is there no document showing he accepted them?

' Another source noted that while Mandelson provided assurances on potential commercial conflicts of interest, no similar record exists for national security matters. The controversy centers on the fact that Mandelson's associations with senior figures in China, Russia, and were flagged as red flags by UKSV during its assessment. Despite these concerns, Mandelson was not asked to take any specific steps to allay them.

This lack of documentation is likely to fuel further scrutiny, especially from the foreign affairs select committee, which had received explicit assurances from Simon Robbins, a senior official, that mitigations were noted in an email from the Foreign Office's head of security, Ian Collard. However, multiple sources now indicate that whatever emails were sent did not include any formal agreement with Mandelson, suggesting that any mitigations were agreed upon informally.

The government has redacted some documents for security and data privacy reasons, and a nine-page summary from UKSV has been withheld at the request of the Metropolitan Police, who are considering future prosecutions. The publication is expected to include embarrassing exchanges between Mandelson and government ministers, including criticism of Starmer, which could undermine the prime minister's authority amidst growing calls for his resignation from within his own party.

A government spokesperson defended the process, stating that the second tranche of documents represents one of the largest publications ever laid in parliament, reflecting a transparent and thorough approach. Nonetheless, the missing security mitigations remain a central point of contention as MPs review the evidence





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