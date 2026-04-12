Mangelwurzel Takes Center Stage at Chelsea Flower Show, Revolutionizing the Vegetable Stand

An unloved root vegetable, the mangelwurzel, is set to be the star of the Chelsea Flower Show, thanks to a social media craze and the efforts of She Grows Veg. The show will also feature other unusual vegetables and the return of wisteria.

The Chelsea Flower Show is set to feature an unlikely star this year: the mangelwurzel, a root vegetable traditionally used for cattle feed. This humble vegetable, often overlooked and associated with a bygone era, is experiencing a surprising resurgence in popularity, particularly among younger gardeners, thanks to its striking appearance and versatility.

Kate Cotterill and Lucy Hutchings of She Grows Veg, a seed company focused on inspiring the next generation of food growers, are championing the mangelwurzel and other unusual vegetable varieties at the show. Their display aims to move away from the traditional focus on perfectly symmetrical produce, instead showcasing the beauty and diversity of heritage vegetables.\The mangelwurzel's newfound fame is largely attributed to its viral presence on social media platforms like Instagram. Cotterill and Hutchings cultivated a vibrant, bright red variety that has captivated audiences, with many gardeners sharing their experiences growing and marveling at the vegetable's size and color. One Instagram reel featuring the mangelwurzel garnered a staggering 2.8 million views and 58,000 likes, highlighting the widespread interest in this unconventional crop. Cotterill notes that people are drawn to the novelty of the mangelwurzel, eager to experiment with something different from their usual garden staples. This root vegetable, described as a cross between sugar beet and beetroot, is easy to cultivate and offers a range of culinary possibilities. It can be mashed, roasted, or pickled, and its greens are also edible. Furthermore, the mangelwurzel has even been used to make wine, showcasing its remarkable versatility. Its historical association with livestock feed and its spooky appearance, often leading to it being carved for Halloween before the popularity of pumpkins, adds another layer of intrigue.\Beyond the mangelwurzel, She Grows Veg will be showcasing a variety of other unusual and vibrantly colored vegetables, including black tomatoes, carrots, and chillies, as well as pink chicory, purple cauliflower, and unusual radishes. These black varieties, popular for their intense color and flavor, are a result of anthocyanins, the same antioxidants found in superfoods like blueberries. In addition to the innovative vegetable display, the Great Pavilion will also welcome the return of the wisteria, a climbing purple flower that has been absent from the show for 15 years. The charity Plant Heritage will be hosting six nurseries, including the Brantwood Trust, which will feature their national collection of wisteria. Simone Daye, head gardener at the Brantwood Trust, is carefully managing the wisteria, which can be unpredictable due to its flowering times being influenced by fluctuating winter and spring conditions. Its transport is delicate. The wisteria's return is a testament to the show's enduring appeal and its ability to blend tradition with innovation, celebrating both familiar favorites and exciting new discoveries in the world of horticulture. The RHS Chelsea Flower Show continues to be a highlight of the gardening calendar, offering inspiration and showcasing the best of the plant world





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chelsea Flower Show Mangelwurzel Vegetables She Grows Veg Wisteria

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Media Show | 10 AprilSubscribe to Sky News to get unrestricted digital access, Apps for iPad and Android and much more...

Read more »

‘We come with a show’: Taylor Swift on MCG’s wish list for NFL blockbusterThe head honcho of American football arrived in town, promising a host of add-on events for fans of the sport who missed out on tickets to the match at the MCG later this year.

Read more »

Premier League news: Fernández’s Chelsea future in further doubt; Arteta praises EzeGuardiola says City must win every game, Howe ‘aligned’ with Newcastle chief executive and Pereira wants fixture help

Read more »

New Hope for Ovarian Cancer Patients: Clinical Trials Show Promise in Treating Aggressive FormClinical trials reveal that two drugs, relacorilant and pembrolizumab, are showing promise in extending the lives of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, an aggressive form of the disease that often responds poorly to standard treatments. The findings offer a potential shift in treatment paradigms and bring hope to patients with limited options.

Read more »

Sydney superstar Isaac Heeney puts on a show as Swans smash Suns7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

Real talk: Chelsea punished Enzo Fernández for exposing project’s fatal flawManchester City can brush off Rodri’s comments but Chelsea’s existential angst helps explain suspension of midfielder

Read more »