Manhunt Intensifies for Escaped Child Rapist Michael Angok

Police are closing in on fugitive child rapist Michael Angok, as the manhunt enters its third day. Key information from the public suggests an imminent arrest. The focus remains on Western Sydney, particularly a property linked to his mother. Angok escaped while being transported to a hospital. Details of his criminal past and alleged offenses during his nine years in immigration detention are emerging. Police are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings.

Authorities are intensifying their efforts to apprehend Michael Angok, a fugitive child rapist, as the search enters its third day. The 30-year-old Sudanese national, who escaped while under police escort, is now the subject of an extensive manhunt. Police sources suggest that an arrest is imminent, fueled by crucial information received from the public. The focus of the investigation remains centered on Western Sydney, particularly a property associated with Angok's mother.

The community is on high alert, with law enforcement urging residents to remain vigilant and report any sightings immediately. Detective Superintendent Brett Van Akker confirmed that Angok was being transported to Bankstown Hospital for medical treatment when he fled from a ward. Personal belongings believed to belong to Angok were discovered abandoned on Gallipoli Road, but there have been no confirmed sightings since his escape. Van Akker emphasized Angok's prior criminal history, indicating that he was “well known” to the police and was awaiting deportation at the time of the incident. This history includes a conviction for the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in a Doonside park in 2014. The case highlights the complexities surrounding immigration detention and the challenges faced by law enforcement in managing individuals with criminal backgrounds. The circumstances of Angok's escape, coupled with his past offenses, have raised concerns about public safety and the need for stricter protocols in handling detainees.\Further reports reveal the details of Angok's extended period in immigration detention, which spanned nine years. The Australian newspaper reported that Angok allegedly committed over 100 offenses while in detention. These alleged offenses range from physical assaults and weapon possession to theft, triggering significant disturbances, and self-harm threats, and participation in hunger strikes. At the time of his escape from the hospital, he was under the supervision of three guards from Secure Journeys. He was also reportedly fitted with “mechanical restraints”. These revelations paint a troubling picture of Angok's behavior and the challenges of managing detainees with a history of violence and disregard for rules. This detailed account of his time in detention adds another layer to the investigation, prompting questions about the effectiveness of security measures within the detention facility. The escape itself raises concerns about the oversight and security protocols in place during transport and medical appointments for detainees with a violent criminal history. Police have renewed their appeal for public assistance, emphasizing the danger posed by Angok and urging anyone who encounters him to refrain from approaching him and to immediately contact emergency services.\Police are actively seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Michael Angok and have issued a detailed description to aid in his capture. Angok is described as being of African appearance, standing approximately 175cm to 180cm tall, with a thin build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper, grey tracksuit pants, and white “Croc”-style sandals. Authorities believe that Angok previously resided in the Blacktown area and might be utilizing public transportation to evade capture. The police have increased patrols and are examining public transport networks as part of the search efforts. The public is urged to remain observant and report any information, no matter how small, that could assist in locating Angok. The investigation is ongoing, and investigators are working around the clock to ensure his swift apprehension and to address any lapses that may have contributed to his escape. This case serves as a stark reminder of the challenges of balancing the rights of individuals with the need to protect public safety and maintain the security of detention facilities. The community is encouraged to remain calm, but vigilant, and to cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies during this critical time. The media is continuously providing updates on the situation to keep the public informed and to aid in the apprehension of the fugitive





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Fugitive Child Rape Manhunt Escape Police Immigration Detention

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