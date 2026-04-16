Manhunt Underway for Prisoner Mistakenly Released in Northern NSW

Authorities are conducting an extensive search for a 35-year-old man, Kyle Quayle, who was erroneously released from a correctional facility in northern New South Wales two days ago. Police have released an image and description of Quayle and are appealing to the public for assistance in locating him.

A large-scale manhunt has been initiated by New South Wales Police following the mistaken release of a prisoner from a correctional center located in the northern part of the state. The individual in question, identified as 35-year-old Kyle Quayle, was serving a sentence for offenses including theft and assault. He was mistakenly set free from the facility on Tuesday, according to a formal statement issued by NSW Police.

As of Thursday, police have officially declared Quayle as unlawfully at large, and law enforcement agencies are actively engaged in efforts to apprehend him. Officers from the Newcastle City Police District have disseminated an image of Kyle Quayle, appealing to the public for their cooperation in his retrieval. Quayle is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, standing approximately 180 centimeters tall, with a medium build, black hair, and brown eyes. He was reportedly unshaven at the time of his release.

Reports from the ABC indicate that Quayle was released from the Clarence Correctional Centre, which is situated near Grafton, approximately 450 kilometers north of Newcastle. The circumstances surrounding the erroneous release are currently under investigation, with authorities keen to understand how the error occurred and to prevent similar incidents in the future. The Correctional Services NSW has acknowledged the mistake and is cooperating fully with the police investigation. The priority remains the safe return of Quayle to custody and ensuring public safety.

Law enforcement officials are imploring any individuals who may possess information regarding Kyle Quayle's current whereabouts to come forward and report it. The public can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously through their hotline at 1800 333 000 or via their official website at https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. The urgency of the situation is underscored by the fact that Quayle is considered unlawfully at large, and police are exercising all available resources to ensure his swift recapture. The release of his image and description is a critical step in mobilizing community assistance, as vigilant citizens are often invaluable in locating individuals who are evading law enforcement.

The investigation into the precise details of the mistaken release is ongoing, with a focus on accountability and the implementation of enhanced protocols to prevent future oversights within the correctional system. The public is advised not to approach Quayle directly but to report any sightings or information to the authorities immediately. This incident highlights the complexities of managing a correctional system and the critical importance of stringent procedures and diligent oversight





SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prisoner Release Manhunt New South Wales Police Escapee Fugitive

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran war live updates: Ceasefire talks between Israel and Lebanon get underway in USThe talks come as both the US and Iran continue to impose their own separate restrictions on the flow of vessels in and out of the Strait of Hormuz. Follow live.

Read more »

Pub revival underway in historic outback Queensland town of BarcaldineA revival is brewing in Barcaldine, with the renovation and reopening of two pubs the talk of the town.

Read more »

Large search underway for Adelaide captain Jordan Dawson’s missing brother, Jaryd7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

SA government apologises to prisoner denied abortion medicationThe South Australian ombudsman calls for changes to medical monitoring at the Adelaide Women's Prison after a female prisoner was denied a medical abortion, which the health minister says is unacceptable.

Read more »

Police search for inmate wrongfully released from New South Wales prisonThe ABC understands Kyle Quayle was wrongfully released from Clarence Correctional Centre on Tuesday and is believed to be in the Newcastle area.

Read more »

Wife's Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Husband Jaryd Dawson, Brother of AFL Star Jordan DawsonJessica Carter Dawson has shared an emotional tribute on social media to her late husband, Jaryd Dawson, who was found dead after a manhunt in South Australia. Jaryd, the brother of AFL star Jordan Dawson, was 35. The news has deeply impacted the AFL community, with many expressing their condolences and discussing the implications for Jordan and his team.

Read more »