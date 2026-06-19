Manly locks in versatile back Clayton Faulalo on new two‑year deal as Broncos bid farewell to Jesse Arthars

Sea Eagles reward Clayton Faulalo with a contract extension after a stellar spell covering for Tom Trbojevic, while Brisbane confirms the departure of Jesse Arthars to Catalans Dragons amid broader squad changes.

Manly Sea Eagles have secured the services of versatile backline player Clayton Faulalo with a new two‑year contract extension, keeping the 26‑year‑old at the club until at least the end of 2029.

Faulalo earned the fresh deal after stepping into the fullback role while Tom Trbojevic was sidelined with injury, delivering an impressive output of six tries, six try assists and seven line‑breaks across his last eight NRL appearances. The former NSW Cup stalwart broke into Manly's top‑30 squad last season and quickly proved his worth by covering the entire backline, a flexibility that the coaching staff values highly.

Although he suffered a low‑grade hamstring strain in the recent victory over South Sydney, the club's medical team expects a swift return, and Faulalo could initially slot in on the interchange bench as the regular backs regain full fitness. Should another injury occur, his proven form guarantees he will be back in the starting line‑up without delay. Sea Eagles head coach Kieran Foran praised the signing, describing Faulalo as a "terrific footy player" with a "wonderful energy" and strong character.

Foran added that the club is "thrilled" to lock down a player who has become an integral part of the squad and expressed optimism about the team's prospects both this season and in the years to come. In related news, the Brisbane Broncos confirmed that winger Jesse Arthars will depart at the end of the current season after a multi‑year deal with the Gold Coast Titans collapsed due to missed deadlines and his interest in exploring opportunities in Japanese rugby.

Arthars has instead signed a two‑year contract with the French side Catalans Dragons, a move hailed by Broncos coach John Cartwright as a "major statement signing" reflecting the player's professionalism and work ethic. The Broncos are also navigating a significant roster turnover, with veterans Payne Haas and Adam Reynolds set to leave, and up to nine players approaching free agency next year.

Among those in limbo are backline regular Gehamat Shibasaki, utility Ben Hunt and forward Billy Walters, while promising talents such as Hayze Perham, Jack Gosiewski and Jaiyden Hunt are still negotiating their futures. In contrast, forward Tom Duffy secured his future with a two‑year extension earlier in the year.

Meanwhile, Manly's edge forward Haumole Olakau'atu, who posted a career‑high 165 metres per game and matched personal bests in try assists and tackle breaks, was a surprise omission from the New South Wales State of Origin squad for the second game at the MCG. Coach Laurie Daley faced criticism after shifting Dylan Lucas to the right edge, and Foran publicly advocated for Olakau'atu's reinstatement, insisting the player remains one of the premier back‑rowers in the competition and will continue to deliver his trademark high‑intensity performances for Manly





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