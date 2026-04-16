Manly Sea Eagles Dominate Cowboys Amidst Trbojevic Injury Scare

Manly Sea Eagles continued their winning streak under interim coach Kieran Foran with a comprehensive 38-6 victory over the North Queensland Cowboys. However, the win was marred by a suspected hamstring injury to star fullback Tom Trbojevic. Halfback Jamal Fogarty was a standout performer, guiding his team with an exceptional kicking game, as Manly capitalized on numerous Cowboys errors.

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles have secured their third consecutive victory under interim coach Kieran Foran, delivering a dominant 38-6 performance against the North Queensland Cowboys . The resounding win, however, was overshadowed by a significant setback with star fullback Tom Trbojevic suffering a suspected left hamstring injury early in the first half. Jamal Fogarty was the orchestrator of Manly's success, masterfully directing the team with his exceptional kicking game.

The halfback's control and execution were instrumental throughout the match, consistently putting his side in advantageous positions. The extent of Trbojevic's injury remains a concern, with the fullback seen grimacing and limping off the field after a run, immediately impacting Manly's backline as Clayton Fualalo entered the game with Reuben Koula shifting to fullback. Further updates on Trbojevic's condition are anticipated. Manly's attacking prowess was on full display, with multiple players contributing to the scoreboard. A well-placed grubber kick by Fogarty led to a try for Brooks, who was supported by Fogarty himself. Following this, a strong display of forward power saw Ethan Bullemor rumble through multiple defenders to score after an offload from Koula and a well-timed pass from Jake Simpkin. The Bunker confirmed the try, and Fogarty's conversion extended Manly's significant lead to 30-6. The Sea Eagles showcased a committed and cohesive effort, a stark contrast to the Cowboys' error-ridden performance. North Queensland's struggles were highlighted by numerous unforced errors, including a dropped pass from Chester following a wayward pass from Dearden, and a series of handling mistakes that plagued their first half, resulting in a completion rate well below par. Despite the Cowboys' defensive efforts, including an outstanding trysaver from Koula on Burns, they were unable to contain Manly's relentless attack. Late in the first half, another Cowboys error saw a dropped hospital ball near Manly's line lead to a try for Tolutau Koula, who was gifted the ball after a defensive lapse. In a moment of unusual fortune, hooker Ben Wakeham was presented with a charity try after a handling error by the Cowboys near Manly's line. Fogarty converted both tries, pushing the score to 22-6 in favor of the Sea Eagles. Despite a strong defensive effort to deny Mikaele a try for the second time this year, the Cowboys' persistent errors continued to hamper their progress. Manly capitalized on these mistakes, with a penalty for escorting leading to a try for Ben Trbojevic, though it was initially reviewed for offside. The Cowboys did manage to find some form, with Dearden breaking the line to set up a try for Heilum Luki. However, Manly quickly responded, with Hopoate scoring his second try of the match after a clever short ball from Brooks and a strong run from Fualalo. The game concluded with a comprehensive victory for Manly, further solidifying their positive trajectory under interim coach Foran, while raising significant concerns about the Cowboys' consistency and execution. The North Queensland Cowboys' performance was a tale of missed opportunities and costly errors. Their completion rate was alarmingly low throughout the match, with the team committing 11 errors in the first half alone. This inability to hold onto possession repeatedly handed Manly the initiative and scoring chances. Cowboys' halfback Tom Dearden showed flashes of brilliance, including a promising break that led to a try, but his efforts were largely undermined by the collective sloppiness of his teammates. Cowboys' fullback Scott Drinkwater had a difficult night, losing sight of a bomb and later being unable to prevent Manly's attacking forays. The team's defensive efforts, while occasionally resolute, were ultimately insufficient to counteract Manly's consistent pressure and ability to capitalize on turnovers. The contrast between the two sides was stark, with Manly displaying the discipline and execution required for victory, while the Cowboys appeared disjointed and prone to self-inflicted damage. The injury to Tom Trbojevic, while a significant blow for Manly, did not deter their dominant performance on the night





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