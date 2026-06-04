Manly Sea Eagles secure crucial win over Rabbitohs

Manly Sea Eagles legend Kieran Foran leads his team to a crucial win over the Rabbitohs, moving them into third spot in the NRL Premiership.

Manly Sea Eagles legend Kieran Foran led his team to a crucial win over the Rabbitohs , despite a tough sin bin period. The win moves Manly into third spot in the NRL Premiership, with Foran now locked in as coach for the next three years.

The Sea Eagles were 6-0 down when their fullback Clayton Faulalo was sent to the sin bin, but they managed to score the only other points of the period through Jason Saab. Faulalo later scored a try of his own, but the Rabbitohs were unable to capitalize on their extra man and instead saw their own chances slip away.

The Rabbitohs have now lost three games in a row and are struggling without superstar centre Latrell Mitchell, who is still a couple of weeks away from returning. The team faces the Broncos next week in a game that both teams need to win to turn their seasons around.

The Rabbitohs will rue a pair of crucial decisions that went against them in the second half, including a close call that denied winger Edward Kosi a try and a dropped ball at the play-the-ball that allowed the Sea Eagles to score through Faulalo. Manly's win is a significant boost to their season, and Foran's leadership has been instrumental in their success.

The team's fullback woes continued with Faulalo's injury, but they were able to overcome it and secure the win. The FozBall signs were out in force after Tolu Koula's lightning quick tip set up the winner, and the community is getting behind Foran with the KFC at Manly Vale putting his face on the signage. The win moves Manly into third spot for now, but they will need to continue their winning form if they want to stay there





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