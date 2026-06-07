Marc Marquez Celebrates 100th Grand Prix Victory with Dominant Win in Hungary

Marc Marquez wins his 100th Grand Prix across all classes at the Hungarian Grand Prix, outlasting Pedro Acosta after a chaotic first-corner incident took out championship leader Marco Bezzecchi.

Marc Marquez secured his 100th Grand Prix victory across all classes in a thrilling Hungarian Grand Prix at the Balaton Park circuit on Sunday, outduelling fellow Spaniard Pedro Acosta in a race that saw championship leader Marco Bezzecchi taken out by his Aprilia teammate Jorge Martin at the first corner.

The reigning world champion, riding a Ducati, celebrated a milestone that places him among the all-time greats after a tumultuous season marked by injuries and setbacks. Starting from pole position just a month after undergoing surgery on a broken right foot and a fractured right shoulder sustained in a sprint race crash at the French Grand Prix, Marquez showed resilience and tactical brilliance.

He lost the lead to Acosta on lap two but stalked the KTM rider patiently, reclaiming the lead on lap 15 at the Turn 9-10 chicane after a brief but fierce battle that included contact at the final corner. From there, Marquez extended his advantage to over two seconds within five laps, crossing the line 1.343 seconds ahead of Acosta to claim his second sprint/Grand Prix double in Hungary in as many years.

This was his 74th MotoGP win, adding to his 26 wins in Moto2 and Moto3. The race began chaotically when Martin, starting eighth, misjudged his braking at Turn 1 and cannoned into Bezzecchi, wiping out Raul Fernandez and Ducati's Fermin Aldeguer, who had qualified third. Fabio Di Giannantonio also fell but rejoined. The incident ended Bezzecchi's hopes of extending his championship lead, leaving the door open for Marquez to close the gap.

Acosta, on a soft-compound rear tyre, shot to the lead on lap two and tried to break away, but Marquez's medium tyre gave him durability in the latter stages. Acosta's second-place finish extended his unwanted record for most MotoGP podiums without a win to 13. Francesco Bagnaia finished third for his third podium in a row.

Marquez's victory was an emotional one, as he missed the final four rounds of 2025 after fracturing his right shoulder in a crash in Indonesia, one round after winning his seventh MotoGP title in Japan.

'Super happy - an expensive win,' Marquez said, reflecting on his recovery. 'After last year, changed everything, but sport is like this. I already learned this in 2020 and again last year, but we came back and we worked hard. Some difficulties in this first part of the season.

I don't know if I will have more chances in the next races, but I knew that here was a big chance to win. The feeling on Friday wasn't perfect, but on Saturday we made a step. The doctors, the physios, a lot of hours at home working … the price was expensive, but happy another comeback.

' With this win, Marquez becomes the third rider to reach 100 Grand Prix victories, joining Giacomo Agostini (122) and Valentino Rossi (115). He now trails Bezzecchi by 72 points in the championship after the leader's non-score. Australia's Jack Miller finished a season-best eighth for Yamaha, 22.283 seconds behind Marquez, after running as high as fourth early on.

Miller more than doubled his season points tally with eight points, his best finish since he was eighth in Germany last July, 21 races ago. The Hungarian Grand Prix showcased Marquez's enduring class and determination, setting up an intriguing championship battle as the season progresses





FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Motogp Hungarian Grand Prix Marc Marquez 100Th Win Pedro Acosta

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Zverev Reaches Roland Garros Final Amid Chance for Maiden Grand SlamAlexander Zverev advanced to his fourth Grand Slam final after a hard-fought four-set victory over Jakub Mensik at the French Open. He will now face Flavio Cobolli, who reached his first major final via walkover. Zverev seeks his first major title while avoiding the label of the best player without a Grand Slam trophy.

Read more »

The Sage of reason: Why only these two teams can make the NRL grand finalAt the halfway mark of the NRL season, I am putting a line through everyone else. The Panthers and Warriors are the only two hopes.

Read more »

Formula One: Monaco Grand Prix qualifyingWho can snatch a potentially decisive pole position for the Monaco grand prix, a circuit where overtaking is notoriously difficult? Join Philip Cornwall

Read more »

Antonelli edges out Verstappen to snatch pole at Monaco Grand PrixKimi Antonelli claimed pole for the Monaco Grand Prix, edging out Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in a gripping qualifying session.

Read more »