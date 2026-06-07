Marc Marquez Takes 100th World Championship Win at Balaton

Marc Marquez's title defence took a dramatic turn for the better on Sunday at Balaton, as he secured his 100th world championship win. The Balaton Park track, known for its anti-clockwise layout, played to Marquez's strengths, allowing him to clean up at the Sachsenring, Circuit of the Americas, and Phillip Island. Marquez, who had only returned to action at Mugello in Italy last weekend, three weeks after undergoing surgery, came into round eight of the season 102 points adrift of Marco Bezzecchi atop the championship standings. Marquez's first Grand Prix win since last September at Misano was a significant milestone, closing a circle of misery that began when he fractured his shoulder in a first-lap accident with Bezzecchi in Indonesia last year.

Marc Marquez 's title defence took a dramatic turn for the better on Sunday at Balaton. The Balaton Park track is one of a minority on the MotoGP calendar in that it is anti-clockwise, the short, tight 17-turn layout featuring 10 left-handed corners, accentuating the most outsize of Marquez's strengths that have seen him clean up at tracks like the Sachsenring, the Circuit of the Americas and Australia's own Phillip Island over the years.

Marquez, who admitted after the race that he'd only returned to action at Mugello in Italy last weekend, three weeks after he'd had right foot and right shoulder surgeries after crashing out of the French Grand Prix sprint just to be ready for Hungary, came into round eight of the season a whopping 102 points adrift of Marco Bezzecchi atop the championship standings. A little more than 42 minutes after Martin's dramatic error, that gap was back to 72 points with 14 rounds and 518 points to play for.

Marquez's first Grand Prix win since last September at Misano was his 100th across all three world championship classes - only Giacomo Agostini (122) and Valentino Rossi (115) had previously hit three-figures - and closed a circle of misery that began when he fractured his shoulder in a first-lap accident with Bezzecchi in Indonesia last year, one round after he'd won his seventh premier-class world title at Motegi in Japan.

"Another comeback … but the comeback still is not finished," he said. "We won, but it's a left-corner . There were only three right corners with a hard braking point, so it helps me to breathe. Since Indonesia, I suffered a lot.

I already understand that life can change from one day to another. But experience when you have crashed again is hard on the mental side. I try to do my 100 per cent, I need to try. I feel like I'm still far from my performance, the way I want to ride.

But I'm still fast … The championship is super long … I don't feel like I'm ready to fight, honestly speaking. This weekend, yes … but at Mugello we were 10 seconds behind the leader. So, let's see. But you know me, if I am here it is to fight, every race, every practice.

I would like to enjoy it. I put a lot of pressure on myself on my career, and now I realise that after all what happened, I need to enjoy and be a bit easier to myself. I want to be more relaxed, with the same intensity.

Intense was the buzzword on Sunday after Marquez engaged in a thrilling battle with KTM rider - and next year's factory Ducati teammate - Pedro Acosta, who has been Marquez's closest thing to a rival in Hungary for the past two years since the Balaton Park circuit debuted on the calendar in 2025. Last year in the Grand Prix, Acosta was second to his compatriot. This year, he was second in qualifying, second in the sprint race.

And on Sunday, Acosta rolled the dice by using the soft-compound rear tyre for the race where his other rivals on the first two rows of the grid went for the medium. Acosta had to make the most of his superior early-race grip, pass Marquez and bolt. He did all three after taking the lead on lap two and escaping to a 1.6-second lead on lap five, but Marquez walked him down.

By lap 14, the Spaniards swapped places and paint, making contact at the final corner as Acosta retook a lead he'd lost seven turns earlier. But once Marquez muscled back past at the turn 9-10 chicane a lap later, Acosta was done. Acosta - who now holds the unwanted record of most podiums (13) without a maiden Grand Prix victory after his 49th start on Sunday - had no regrets.

"We made a good show for the fans, some good passes. I think everyone can see that I never give up," he said.

"I'm quite happy with my choice. I started to miss a little bit of stability, and then I was struggling a bit. When he passed me, he just went away.

" When a fighter meets another fighter, the battle is there," Marquez said. "It was on the limit, we had two or three contacts, but always with the correct space. It was two laps … if there was a third one, me or him finish in not a good way. One hundred wins is a big number.

My career already, I did more than I expect. For that reason, now it's time to be more patient.

" Marquez took his 100th world championship win 16 years and one day after his first. Patience was something Martin lacked on Sunday, with Aprilia experiencing the highs and lows of MotoGP within a seven-day period across two Sundays at Mugello and Balaton Park





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