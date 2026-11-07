Marc Marquez Wins Qatar Sprint to Set Title Match Point

Marc Marquez claims his tenth sprint victory of the season at the Qatar Grand Prix, putting him on the brink of an eighth premier-class world title ahead of the main race.

Marc Marquez secured a dramatic victory in the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday, establishing a commanding 49-point lead in the premier-class standings. The reigning world champion rode for Ducati and took the flag 0.862 seconds ahead of his teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio. This tenth sprint win of the season places Marquez in a dominant position to clinch his eighth premier-class world title.

Marquez Leads Championship Standings After Qatar

Marquez started the 22-lap event from second on the grid and managed to control the race after a chaotic opening phase. The win, combined with Jorge Martin finishing third, extends his championship advantage significantly. If Marquez wins the main 22-lap Qatar Grand Prix on Monday at 3pm AEDT and Martin fails to score any points, Marquez will secure the world championship with two rounds remaining in the 2026 season.

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Bezzecchi Collision Alters Sprint Race Dynamics

The race reached a critical turning point on lap four when Marquez and Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi collided at the second corner. Marquez had run wide from the lead, and Bezzecchi dove to the inside, resulting in contact that sent Bezzecchi sliding off the track and out of championship contention. Bezzecchi was starting from his fifth pole position of the year but lost his chance after the incident. Marquez activated his airbag during the impact but remained unharmed and continued to lead the event.

Martin Battles Wrist Injury to Hold Third Place

Jorge Martin delivered a remarkable performance despite suffering a fractured right wrist in a crash at the Australian Grand Prix two weeks prior. Martin charged from eleventh on the grid and briefly took the lead from Marquez on the same lap as the collision. He held second place until the final lap, but Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio overtook him at the first corner. Di Giannantonio finished second, denying Martin the two additional world championship points for a second-place finish.

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Opening Lap Crash Prompts Red Flag Delay

The 11-lap sprint race was initially interrupted by a red flag on the opening lap following a heavy crash involving Ducati riders Fermin Aldeguer and Francesco Bagnaia. Aldeguer wiped out Bagnaia at the final corner, sending him flying onto the track. Bagnaia lay prone beside the circuit before being reported conscious and taken to the track medical centre by ambulance. Marquez expressed hope for Bagnaia recovery after his twenty-fifth sprint race victory, noting the strange nature of the event with the red flag interruption.

Season Finale Approaches With Two Rounds Left

The 2026 MotoGP season is now entering its final stages with the main Qatar Grand Prix scheduled for Monday. Marquez controlled the race well after opening a gap to maintain his lead. He emphasized the importance of the twelve championship points gained from the sprint victory. The main event will determine if Marquez secures the title immediately or if the competition remains intense until the final races of the year.