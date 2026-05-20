Marcus Bontempelli's medial ligament injury sparks concern and strategy for Bulldogs

AFL superstar Marcus Bontempelli's medial ligament injury has caused anxiety among both his team, the Bulldogs, and fans as there are fears he might have to sit out the entire season. Meanwhile, other players are also dealing with injuries, further complicating the team's playing roster.

AFL superstar Marcus Bontempelli 's medial ligament injury has raised concerns, and there are fears he might have to sit out the entire season. Despite playing through the injury, Bontempelli's form has been inconsistent, and the Bulldogs are currently under an injury crisis.

If things don't improve for the team, he might be quickly wrapped in cotton wool to protect him from further injury. The situation remains under close watch as the team evaluates Bontempelli's health in light of their finals aspirations. Bontempelli's performance and the severity of his injury could have a significant impact on the Brownlow Medal market, as he is currently the favorite to win the award.

He has been runner-up in both 2021 and 2023, and his absence could alter the landscape of the competition





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AFL Marcus Bontempelli Medial Ligament Injury Brownlow Medal Bulldogs Injury Crisis Team's Health Brownlow Medal Market Injuries Performance Strategy

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