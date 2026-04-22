Marie-Louise Eta: Breaking Barriers as First Female Manager in Europe’s Major Leagues

Marie-Louise Eta made history as the first woman to manage a men’s team in Europe’s major leagues, taking the helm at Union Berlin. This article explores her journey, coaching influences, and the challenges she faces in fighting relegation while navigating the spotlight and societal expectations.

Marie-Louise Eta 's life took an unexpected turn when Union Berlin , a team struggling in the Bundesliga , offered her the head coaching position after parting ways with Steffen Baumgart.

This appointment made her the first woman to manage a men’s team in Europe’s major leagues. While the decision felt natural within the club – Eta was already successfully coaching their under-19 team and had prior experience as an assistant manager – it garnered significant media attention, with around 50 journalists attending her first press conference, a stark contrast to the usual turnout.

Eta acknowledges the societal importance of her role, understanding the responsibility that comes with being a visible figure for aspiring female coaches. However, her primary focus remains on her performance and being recognized solely as a football coach. Eta’s journey to this position was shaped by her upbringing in Dresden during the 1990s, where she learned to navigate a male-dominated environment. She recalls facing challenges and needing to develop resilience, learning to ‘shout back’ against those who doubted her abilities.

She emphasizes that competitive sports require everyone to prove themselves, and her biggest critic has always been herself. Despite the inevitable wave of sexist online comments, Eta remains unfazed, viewing such negativity as a reflection of the commenters rather than herself. She supports the idea of regulating social media platforms. Her coaching philosophy is heavily influenced by the attacking, technically precise, and creative style of football exemplified by coaches like Xavi Hernández and Pep Guardiola, particularly the old Barcelona school.

Now, Eta faces the challenge of steering Union Berlin away from the relegation zone. The team has struggled recently, winning only twice in their last 15 league games, and a difficult match against RB Leipzig looms. Eta aims to blend her preferred style of play with the existing strengths of the team – their cohesion, discipline, and defensive stability – that propelled them to unprecedented success, including Champions League qualification in the previous season.

She recognizes the need to balance defensive solidity with creating scoring opportunities and is encouraged by the fact that the players had already begun to implement aspects of her philosophy. Eta’s approach to coaching is individualistic, focusing on understanding and developing each player's potential





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